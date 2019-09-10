WAM Theatre Announces Casting For Fall Production Of PIPELINE

Artistic Director Kristen Van Ginhoven, Associate Artistic Director Talya Kingston, and the WAM team are proud to announce the cast for their fall Mainstage production of PIPELINE by Dominique Morisseau. After two preview performances, the production opens October 26, 2019, at Shakespeare & Company's Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre, and runs through November 9.

PIPELINE was first presented by WAM as a Fresh Takes reading in August 2018, making this the second Fresh Takes reading to be produced as a Mainstage production. The company is proud to present a full production of this cutting edge new play, which Village Voice critic Michael Feingold praised as "powerful, passionate, and intelligent."

In this thought-provoking examination of race, class, and the American education system Nya, an inner-city public high school teacher committed to her students, and desperate to give her only son opportunities they'll never have, must confront his rage and her own choices as a parent when a controversial incident at his upstate private school threatens to get him expelled.

Making their WAM debuts are Alexandria Danielle King as Nya and Hubens "Bobby" Cius as her son, Omari; with James Ricardo Milord as Dun and Barbara Douglass as Laurie, two public high school employees. Reprising the role of Jasmine, which she played in the 2018 WAM Fresh Takes Play Reading of PIPELINE, is Sandra Seoane-Serí. And rounding out the cast is WAM favorite and Artistic Associate Kevin Craig West as Nya's ex-husband and Omari's father, Xavier.

Dominique Morisseau's book for AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS was nominated for a Tony Award this past season, and the show itself was nominated for Best Musical. In 2018 she won an Obie Award for Playwriting for the Lincoln Theatre Company production of PIPELINE. She is currently at work on the book for the new Soul Train musical.

Simmons, a busy and sought-after director in the Boston area, returns to direct this fully staged production. She is Artistic Director of the Front Porch Arts Collective, Co-Artistic Director of New Exhibition Room, a founding member of the Small Theatre Alliance Boston, and Executive Director of StageSource.

PIPELINE is being presented in partnership with local social justice organization Multicultural BRIDGE. In keeping with its double philanthropic mission, WAM Theatre will be donating a portion of the box office proceeds from PIPELINE to its 18th and 19th beneficiaries: Harmony Homestead & Wholeness Center and the Women of Color Giving Circle.

Additionally, PIPELINE is a co-production with The Nora Theatre Company at Central Square Theatre in Cambridge, MA, where the play will be performed from March 5-29, 2020.

Preview tickets to the October 24 & 25 WAM Theatre performances are $10-$30. Tickets to all other performances start at $30. In celebration of WAM's 10th Anniversary Season, WAM will offer ten $10 tickets at every single Mainstage performance during the 2019 season on a first-come, first-served basis.

Student tickets are available for $15 each and may be purchased over the phone at 413-637-3353 or in person at the Shakespeare & Company Box Office. Student tickets are not available for purchase online. No Berkshire, Senior, Teacher, or Military Discounts.

Please note all sales are final. No refunds available. Patrons may exchange tickets up to 48 hours before curtain. No refunds or exchanges for already discounted tickets. Discounts are not available on the 10th anniversary $10 discounted tickets in Section D.





