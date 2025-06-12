WAM Partners With TheREP For WHERE WE STAND

WAM Theatre will partner with theREP's Pearl Side Presents works for a special, pop-up performance in Albany, NY of Where We Stand, written by award-winning playwright Donnetta Lavinia Grays (Kudzu Calling, Last Night and the Night Before) and directed by internationally acclaimed theatre-maker Vernice Miller (To Amadou with Love, Inside the Performance Workshop) on Saturday, June 28 at 7 PM. This powerful solo performance will feature Capital Region-based multidisciplinary artist and performer D. Colin (Simone: A One-Woman Show, Psalm 91), known for her dynamic and captivating presence in performance, poetry, and community engagement. Tickets are now on sale. Join WAM Theatre for an unforgettable journey that blends storytelling, music, and a call to community action. For tickets and more information visit wamtheatre.com.



“Coming together to participate in the telling of stories, it's what we do as thespians. And doing that with others who do it as well fosters greater connections and community - aspects of society that are so very important, especially now. We're thrilled to be able to bring WAM's one person piece "Where We Stand" - a piece that centers on the exploration of community - under our roof, and for our community! Here's hoping this is the first of many things that theREP and WAM do in partnership.” expressed Margaret E. Hall, theREP's Associate Artistic Director,

“Genée and I both grew up in the Capital Region - although we did not cross paths at the time. Albany, Troy, Guilderland, Mechanicville, and Saratoga were our first stomping grounds for the performing arts,” said Molly Clancy Merrihew, WAM Managing Director, “theREP was one of the first venues that drew us into the magic of theatre and they continue to inspire us with moving, accessible programs. We're excited to continue our relationship with them after What the Constitution Means to Me in 2023, with this special one-night-only pop-up performance of Where We Stand. Sharing resources and working together is key to creating bold work and building a sustainable future for our field—and we're grateful to partner with theRep this season..”



WAM Artistic Director Genée Coreno added, “My imagination as an artist and leader was shaped by the Capital Region's cultural landscape, where accessible programming welcomed people of all ages and backgrounds. The arts here have flourished thanks to the dedication of cultural leaders and artists who committed their lives to this work and to planting seeds for the next generation. Where We Stand tells the story of a small town seeking that same kind of investment from an individual with talent—and how that act of giving can transform a community's cultural identity for the better, especially for those who are open to change. I couldn't think of a better way to celebrate coming home than this piece.”



This human-centered theatrical folktale, written in the spirit of Rumpelstiltskin, explores the fragile bond between the individual and the collective—and the profound consequences of breaking faith with one another. At a time when recent events ask us to reflect on who we are to each other, this play offers more than a performance; it invites a vital conversation. Under the heartfelt direction of Vernice Miller, and with the poetic care of D. Colin, this production reminds us that theatre—at its best—is deeply communal and fundamentally democratic.



"Oh, the desire to be/long. To be seen. To be included. To be counted. In these times of king-making and deep division, as the ground beneath us keeps shifting, I return to a question that has followed me across borders, rehearsals, and communities: what does it truly mean to belong? As a Jamaican-born, Afro-Caribbean theatre artist often working in spaces where I am both insider and outsider, I feel the ache at the heart of Where We Stand. What would any of us risk to be/long? What might it cost—to the individual, to the collective? And if redemption is needed, how do we seek it, and who decides it has been earned? These questions don't just live in the play—they live in me. This is how I enter Donnetta Lavinia Grays' world," Director Miller shared.



D. Colin will play the role of “Man”, a captivating storyteller living on the margins of their community, Man invites the audience into a powerful tale of loneliness, belonging, and moral reckoning. When offered a deal by a mysterious stranger, they must confront the true cost of survival—and what it means to stand with others. Colin's credits include: (Simon: A One Woman Show (Capital Repertory Theatre), and Psalm 91: Releasing Religion (Creative Action Unlimited). In addition, D. Colin performed for The Moth, PBS, NPR, and Write About Now, and has toured nationally and internationally.



Where We Stand has garnered wide acclaim since its inception. The play earned Grays the prestigious Whiting Award for Drama, and earned her nominations for a Drama League Award, a Lucille Lortel Award, and an Antonyo Award. It was a finalist for the Dramatists Guild Hull-Warriner Award and earned several other honors, including the Helen Merrill Playwright Award, the Barrie and Bernice Stavis Playwright Award, the Lilly Award, the Todd McNerney National Playwriting Award, and the Doric Wilson Independent Playwright Award. Where We Stand was also featured on the Kilroys List in 2020, recognizing outstanding new plays by women, trans, and non-binary playwrights.



WAM Theatre is proud to offer equitable ticketing for this production and encourage patrons to select the ticket price that best fits their needs. Tickets range from $26 - $56. WAM invites audience members to choose from one of the suggested price levels. Additionally, WAM offers $5 for EBT card holders.