Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards; Company Theatre's ROCK OF AGES Leads Best Musical

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Boston:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Sally Ashton Forrest - ROCK OF AGES - The Company Theatre 32%

Sydney Peterson, Hannah Ferro, Isabella Letorney - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Break a Leg Theater Works 20%

Camden Gonzales - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - White Heron Theatre Company 13%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Zoe Bradford - ROCK OF AGES - The Company Theatre 53%

Kyle Wrentz & Healy Sammis - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Break a Leg Theater Works 21%

Stacey Shanahan - 13 THE MUSICAL - Theater Plus! 11%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Igor Goldin - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Cape Playhouse 35%

Shariffa Ali - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - The Cape Playhouse 34%

Emily Ranii - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - Wheelock Family Theatre 32%

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Josh Telepman / Michael Jay - OUR TOWN - Yorick Ensemble 39%

Corey Cadigan - WONDERLAND: ALICE'S IMMERSIVE ADVENTURE - The Company Theatre 38%

Anna Lee Percuoco - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Theatre Company Of Saugus 15%

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Myriam Cyr - REPARATIONS - Gloucester Stage 22%

John Wayland Somers - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Studio Theatre Worcester 21%

Igor Golyak - THE MERCHANT OF VENICE - Actors Shakespeare Project 16%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Non-Professional)

Josh Telepman - 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - Yorick Ensemble 26%

Kyle Wrentz & Healy Sammis - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Break a Leg Theater Works 25%

Kyle Wrentz & Healy Sammis - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. - Break a Leg Theater Works 14%

Best Direction Of A Stream (Professional)

Igor Golyak - chekhovOS - - Arlekin Players Theater 39%

Emily Ranii - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - Wheelock Family Theatre 16%

Nick Vargas - WALKING THE TIGHTROPE - Wheelock Family Theatre 12%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

ROCK OF AGES - The Company Theatre 47%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Break A Leg Theater Works 24%

SPRING AWAKENING - Alexander Children's Theatre School 15%

Best Musical (Professional)

ROCK OF AGES - The Company Theatre 58%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Cape Playhouse 17%

MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - Wheelock Family Theatre 13%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Emily Lambert - ROCK OF AGES - The Company Theatre 25%

Caitlin Ford - ROCK OF AGES - The Company Theatre 14%

Brad Reinking - ROCK OF AGES - The Company Theatre 11%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Emily Lambert - ROCK OF AGES - The Company Theatre 47%

Carly Kerr - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Priscilla Beach Theater 17%

Rema Webb - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - The Cape Playhouse 11%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Sonya Richards - OUR TOWN - Yorick Ensemble 32%

Josh Telepman - OUR TOWN - Yorick Ensemble 19%

Nicole Abbondanza - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Theatre Company Of Saugus 12%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Nael Nacer - THE MERCHANT OF VENICE - Actors Shakespeare project 12%

Shani Farrell - BE HERE NOW - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 9%

Lisa Tharps - REPARATIONS - Gloucester Stage 8%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

Savi Nosek - RANKED THE MUSICAL - Theatre Institute at the ahockomock Area YMCA 28%

Megan Whalen - RANKED THE MUSICAL - Theatre Institute at the Hockomock Area YMCA 11%

Zoey Roth - RANKED THE MUSICAL - Theatre Institute at the Hockomock Area YMCA 11%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical (Professional)

Andrew Burton Kelley - EDGES - Firehouse Center for the Arts 38%

Julian Manjerico - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - Wheelock Family Theatre 35%

Ken Yotsukura - MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - Wheelock Family Theatre 27%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play (Professional)

Darya Denisova - CHEKHOVOS - Arlekin Players Theatre 22%

Sandra Paredes - GHOST LIGHT - Provincetown Theater 16%

Calvin M. Thompson - TEACHER OF THE YEAR - Cotuit Center for the Arts / Eventide Theatre Company 12%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

WONDERLAND: ALICE'S IMMERSIVE ADVENTURE - The Company Theatre 40%

OUR TOWN - Yorick Ensemble 35%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Theatre Company Of Saugus 15%

Best Play (Professional)

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Studio Theatre Worcester 22%

REPARATIONS - Gloucester Stage 19%

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE - Actors Shakespeare project 14%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Non-Professional)

ROCK OF AGES - The Company Theatre 56%

OUR TOWN - Yorick Ensemble 27%

SPRING AWAKENING - Alexander Children's Theatre School 18%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person) (Professional)

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Studio Theatre Worcester 24%

REPARATIONS - Gloucester Stage 22%

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE - Actors Shakespeare project 18%

Best Streaming Musical (Non-Professional)

RANKED THE MUSICAL - The Theatre Institute at the Hockomock Area YMCA 35%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Break a Leg Theater Works 27%

35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - Yorick Ensemble 18%

Best Streaming Musical (Professional)

MAKE WAY FOR DUCKLINGS - Wheelock Family Theatre 74%

THE IMPRESARIO - Enigma Chamber Opera 26%

Best Streaming Play (Non-Professional)

ROPE - Footlight Club 59%

TEACHER OF THE YEAR - Cotuit Center for the Arts / Eventide Theatre Company 41%

Best Streaming Play (Professional)

CHEKHOVOS /AN EXPERIMENTAL GAME/ - Arlekin Players Theatre 34%

GHOST LIGHT - Provincetown Theater 19%

WALKING THE TIGHTROPE - Wheelock Family Theatre 18%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical (Professional)

FUN HOME - The Company Theatre 73%

A'INT MISBEHAVIN' - Greater Boston Stage Company 27%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play (Professional)

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Company Theatre 47%

WITNESS - Arlekin Players 24%

BE HERE NOW - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 19%