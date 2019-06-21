Vineyard Arts Project Announces 2019 Summer Season

Vineyard Arts Project (VAP) is pleased to announce its 2019 summer season with six summer residencies culminating in public performances in dance and theater. Welcoming back returning residents Cirio Collective, The Public Theater, and The Ashley Bouder Project, VAP is excited to present BalletCollective, Emily Kikta and Peter Walker, and Gemma Bond for their first residencies.

BalletCollective will be in residence from June 4 - 10, 2019, presenting a public performance on Saturday, June 8, at 6pm. Founded in 2010 by choreographer Troy Schumacher, they will be working on two new commissions for their upcoming season: one between Troy Schumacher, composer Judd Greenstein, and artist Zaria Forman, and another by choreographer Preston Chamblee with collaborators. Dancers include NYCB's Ashley Laracey, Emilie Gerrity, Mary Thomas MacKinnon, Mira Nadon, India Bradley, Preston Chamblee, and Davide Ricardo.

The creators of the award-winning series TRANSPARENT - writer, creator and director Jill Soloway, Faith Soloway, and producers Eva Price and Andrea Sperling - will come to VAP from June 25 - 30, 2019 to craft a new musical centered around the Pfefferman family after their parent, Maura, comes out as transgender late in life. This developmental work will culminate in a performance on Friday, June 28 at 6pm with a selection of songs from the upcoming show.

Returning to VAP for a second residency, The Ashley Bouder Project (ABP) founder and NYCB principal Ashley Bouder will bring a group of dancers and choreographers to experience a choreographic workshop under the ABP umbrella from June 30 - July 6, 2019 culminating in a public performance on Friday, July 5, at 6pm. Through this, they will create a safe, friendly space to explore ideas.

Cirio Collective will return to VAP from July 7 - 13, 2019 for their fifth consecutive season and celebrating their Fifth Anniversary Season including a public performance at VAP on Friday, July 12, at 6pm. They'll be working on repertoire for the upcoming 2019 season, including a new work by their dancer and Boston Ballet principal Paul Craig.

At VAP from July 21 - 27, 2019, Emily Kikta and Peter Walker will experiment with incorporating multimedia video content into live dance performance culminating in a public performance on Friday, July 26, at 6pm. They will work on two concepts: Kikta will film site specific choreography to integrate with a live stage piece and Walker will incorporate multiple live stream cameras to capture different perspectives of the performance as it is happening.

The Public Theater returns to VAP for their 8th consecutive season from August 18 - 25, 2019, culminating in a presentation of a new work-in-progress on Saturday, August 24, at 6pm. Continuing with their New Works Project, they will be joined by writers, artists, actors, composers, and musicians for a week-long creative intensive.

Ballerina and choreographer Gemma Bond will come to VAP for her first residency from September 2 - 9, 2019 culminating in a public presentation of new choreography on Saturday September 7, at 6pm.





