Video: HELLO, DOLLY! is Now Playing at Lyric Stage Bosotn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







An all new trailer has been released for Hello, Dolly! at Lyric Stage Boston. The production runs until June 22. Check out the video here!

Directed by Maurice Emmanuel Parent, with music direction from Dan Rodriguez, and choreography by Ilyse Robbins, the show features classic songs like “Before the Parade Passes By”, “It Only Takes a Moment”, and “Hello, Dolly!” with Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman and Book by Michael Stewart.

Brimming with classic musical theater tunes, endearing characters, and good-humor all around, Hello, Dolly! is the perfect balm for the soul. With a twinkle in her eye, Dolly Levi orchestrates matters of the heart for those looking for love as the incomparable matchmaker that she is.

As romance blossoms and comedic adventures ensue, Dolly makes friends around every corner and charms her way into the hearts of everyone she meets. But is there hope of moving on from a lost love and finding a sweetheart of her own “before the parade passes by?”

Comments

Best Sound Design - Live Standings Peter Hylenski - Maybe Happy Ending - 14% Adam Fisher - Sunset Boulevard - 13% Mike Walker - Operation Mincemeat - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds