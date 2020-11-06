Veronica Robles To Play Livestream Performance for Club Passim

The concert will be presented as part of the Global Roots Series Monday, November 23 7:00 PM.

Boston's own Veronica Robles is set to stream live for Club Passim on Monday, November 23 at 7:00 PM. The Mariachi singer will be performing as part of the Global Roots Series, which celebrates Boston's diverse international community. The performance will be streamed on Passim.org as well as Passim's Facebook and YouTube pages. The concert is free, but viewers are asked to make a contribution to Club Passim.

Veronica Robles is a Mariachi singer by trade, but has become a cultural icon for Latinos in Boston. She has effectively utilized the power of arts and culture to bring the community together by raising awareness on the importance of diversity and she has empowered youth by employing them and teaching them about their roots and culture.

Robles is Co-founder and Director of the Veronica Robles Cultural Center, a non-profit organization that supports community action and economic growth in East Boston, offering Latin American arts and culture programs while also providing jobs for youth.

Robles continued to influence the community in the aspect of arts. In June of 2016, the Opinion section of the Boston Globe published an article about "The Changing Faces of Greater Boston". This is where she represented the new Boston together with her assembled Boston's first-ever-all-female Mariachi band.

Watch Veronica Robles' performance of Cuando sale la luna below!

The Global Roots Series is a monthly performance that celebrates Boston's diverse international community. Each show highlights roots music from around the world. Upcoming shows include South African singer Naledi Masilo on December 28 and Brazilian percussionist Marcus Santos on January 25.

