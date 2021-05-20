VIDEO: Barrington Stage Artistic Director Julianne Boyd Explains 'Why' George Gershwin

Artistic Director Julianne Boyd sits down to talk about the legacy of George Gershwin. Who Could Ask for Anything More? The Songs of George Gershwin runs June 10-July 3 under a tent at the BSC Production Center. Check out the video about Gershwin's life and music below!

Join us in celebrating one of the greatest composers of the 20th Century. From "I Got Rhythm" to "Embraceable You" to "Summertime," George Gershwin's soaring, glorious music will lift your spirits and warm your hearts. Featuring a cast of stellar Broadway singers, this delightful concert will have you asking yourself "Who Could Ask for Anything More?"