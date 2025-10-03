United Dance Company Celebrates Down Syndrome Awareness Month With Upcoming Season of Belonging

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



United Dance Company (UDC) is marking Down Syndrome Awareness Month with the launch of rehearsals for its flagship winter production, The Extraordinary Nutcracker, which will return to the Calderwood Pavilion on December 6–7, 2025.

Founded in Boston and deeply rooted in the city’s community spirit, UDC was born out of an adaptive dance class and has grown into a professional company featuring dancers of all abilities. The organization is dedicated to providing a space where performers share the stage equally, inviting audiences to reimagine classic stories such as The Nutcracker through inclusive narratives.

“Our company is a love letter to Boston,” said Boris Richir, Founder and Artistic Director of United Dance Company. “The city's spirit of innovation, resilience, and inclusion is in our DNA. And our dancers, many of whom have Down syndrome, are living proof that artistry knows no bounds.”

Down Syndrome Awareness Month, established in the 1980s through advocacy efforts led by the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS), is not only about awareness but also visibility, inclusion, and honoring the many achievements of individuals with Down syndrome. United Dance Company embraces this mission by celebrating the creative process as much as the performance itself, spotlighting the talent and artistry of its dancers.