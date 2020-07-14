Tune in to FROM BROADWAY TO HOLLYWOOD - LIVE WITH RICHARD GLAZIER Benefiting the Newport Music Festival

On July 30, the Newport Music Festival will reignite their 52nd season with "A Bicoastal Celebration to Benefit the Newport Music Festival featuring 'From Broadway to Hollywood-Live with Richard Glazier'" at 8 p.m. ET, with a pre-party starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The live-streamed event hosted by award-winning pianist, narrator, and documentary filmmaker Richard Glazier will feature friends of the Festival, including world-renowned violinist Joshua Bell; television, film and stage actress, singer, producer, and author Lorna Luft; actor and vocalist Nicolas King; and composer and pianist Mike Renzi.

While Mr. Glazier leads the West Coast celebration, the East Coast party hosted by NMF's Artistic Director Trevor Neal will include an intimate view of the many only-in-Newport moments that have made the Festival an international treasure for more than 50 years.

Mr. Neal will virtually guide attendees through a few of Newport's legendary Gilded Age "Summer Cottages," home to thousands of NMF performances over the years. He will sit down with artists who have been a part of the NMF family for decades and patrons who remember the Festival from its very beginnings. Viewers will also be treated to rarely seen archival footage and photographs of the Festival's most memorable moments.

The event will be streamed on Facebook Live starting at 7:30 p.m. ET with the pre-party. There is a suggested donation of $100 to register for the event, however a donation in any amount will be meaningful. All proceeds benefit the Festival's Annual Fund. To register, purchase cocktail kits, and for more information, visit https://www.newportmusic.org.

