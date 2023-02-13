Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tina Fey And Amy Poehler To Launch First Live Tour In This Spring!

Fans will see the duo celebrate their thirty years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment. 

Feb. 13, 2023  
Comedy icons, writers, producers, actresses and Saturday Night Live alumni Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will embark on their first-ever live tour together Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour.

The tour will include a limited run of east coast shows taking place this Spring, 2023, where fans will see the duo celebrate their thirty years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment.

"If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!" - Amy and Tina

Produced by Live Nation, the 4-city tour kicks off on April 28 at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, DC and visits Chicago's The Chicago Theatre on May 20th and Boston's MGM Music Hall at Fenway on June 9th before wrapping up in Atlantic City at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on June 10.

TICKETS: Pre-sales begin Wednesday, February 15 at 10AM local time, including an artist pre-sale with code RESTLESS. General on sale begins Friday, February 17 at 10AM local time on ticketmaster.com.

There will also be a limited number of VIP merchandise bundled tickets available on each show.

For more information fans can head to ticketmaster.com and tinaamytour.com.

Amy Poehler & Tina Fey: RESTLESS LEG TOUR DATES:

Fri Apr 28 - Washington, DC - DAR Constitution Hall

Sat May 20 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

Fri Jun 09 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sat Jun 10 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Tina Fey is an award-winning writer, actress, author and producer, known for creating and starring as 'Liz Lemon' in 30 Rock. 30 Rock holds the record for the most Emmy nominations in one season for any comedy series (22), and received a total of 103 Emmy nominations and 16 wins over 7 seasons. Prior to creating 30 Rock, Fey completed nine seasons as head writer, cast member, and co- anchor of "Weekend Update" on Saturday Night Live. While at SNL, Fey also wrote the screenplay for the hit comedy film, Mean Girls, which Fey subsequently adapted for Broadway(12 Tony Award nominations) and again as a new musical feature film, now in pre-production for Paramount.

On film, Fey starred with Amy Poehler in Baby Mama and Sisters, with Steve Carell in Date Night, as lead voice in Pixar's Oscar winning animated feature film Soul, and just wrapped starring in Kenneth Branagh's "A Haunting in Venice." Fey also co-created, with Robert Carlock, the Emmy nominated hit Netflix original comedy, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Mr. Mayor starring Ted Danson. Fey also Executive Produces the upcoming Netflix animated series, Mulligan, as well as Girls5eva from creator Meredith Scardino, now in production on Season 3 for Netflix. Fey's memoir, Bossypants, topped the New York Times best seller list and remained for 39 consecutive weeks, and went on to sell over 5 million copies in the US thus far.

Amy Poehler is one of Hollywood's most versatile and sought-after talents, with credits including actress, writer, executive producer, and bestselling author. Poehler, perhaps best known for her starring role on the Emmy-nominated NBC comedy series Parks and Recreation, can currently be seen as co-host alongside Maya Rudolph in the second season of Peacock's Baking It, where she also serves as executive producer. Other recent projects include serving as co-creator, executive producer, and the lead voice of FOX's animated series Duncanville, executive producer of Netflix's Emmy-nominated series Russian Doll, Amazon's Harlem and Adult Swim's Three Busy Debras. On March 4, 2022, Poehler made her documentary directorial debut with Amazon's Emmy-winning documentary Lucy & Desi, where she also executive produced alongside Imagine Documentaries & White Horse Pictures. She recently starred and directed in Netflix's Moxie and appeared as co-host (alongside Nick Offerman) and executive producer of the hit crafting competition series Making It. She has several additional projects in development as part of her successful production company Paper Kite Productions, including the thriller-drama The Mother-In-Law, Peacock's unscripted series The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning and the Netflix animated feature Steps.




