Tickets to SHUCKED at the Citizens Opera House on Sale Now

It's a rare sight to see a giant inflatable ear of corn in the lobby of Des Moines Performing Arts, or to be offered a show-themed drink. But when a musical about corn comes to Iowa, it's time to pull out all the stops. This is exactly what they've done for 'Shucked,' which premiered Tuesday night at the Civic Center. I went in expecting a hilarious show about corn, and I got that. But I also left with a heartwarming story about community and family, a unique blend that's not to be missed.