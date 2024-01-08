Three Dog Night Returns to Indian Ranch in June

Three Dog Night returns to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Saturday, June 29, 2024. Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, January 13th at 10:00 AM at Click Here. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $32.50 through January 19th, while supplies last.

Legendary band, THREE DOG NIGHT, now in its 5th decade, claims some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or sold more concert tickets than THREE DOG NIGHT.

THREE DOG NIGHT hits weave through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio where they are heard day in and day out, in TV commercials or in major motion pictures -- songs like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” “Shambala” and “One” serve to heighten our emotions and crystallize THREE DOG NIGHT's continuing popularity.

Boasting chart and sales records that remain virtually unmatched in popular music, THREE DOG NIGHT had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including 3 #1 singles, 11 Top 10's, 18 straight Top 20's, 7 million-selling singles and 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold LPs. The hits appeared on bestselling charts in all genres (pop, rock and country). Its records continue to sell around the world, reaching beyond the borders of the U.S. into Japan, Canada, Holland, England, Germany, Spain and elsewhere. Tens of millions of THREE DOG NIGHT records have been sold through the years.

Created in 1968 by Danny Hutton, THREE DOG NIGHT maintains an aggressive, year round touring schedule of over 90 dates a year, performing their hit filled concerts for multi-generational audiences. The band's now-famous name refers to native Australian hunters in the outback who huddled with their dogs for warmth on cold nights; the coldest being a “three dog night.”

The band recorded songs of the best and largely undiscovered new songwriters of its time including Harry Nilsson, Randy Newman, Elton John, Laura Nyro, Paul Williams and Hoyt Axton among many others. The group's eclectic taste, combined with its ability to recognize and record hits in a unique, distinctive, and appealing style, resulted in THREE DOG NIGHT dominating the charts for years. The band's music transcends time, bringing together both new and longtime audiences alike.

THREE DOG NIGHT demonstrates its eclectic song choices once again with the new material being recorded for an upcoming album release. One of the new tracks, “Prayer of the Children” was discovered by Hutton who created an a cappella arrangement, so that for the first time in the history of THREE DOG NIGHT, the vocals of all six members of the band are featured. The song is currently part of their live concert set and quickly becoming an audience favorite.

Marking over 50 years on the road, THREE DOG NIGHT continues to grow its fan base by keeping up a full schedule of concerts at theatres, performing arts centers, fairs, festivals, corporate events, and casinos. Since 1986, the band has performed nearly 3,000 shows including two Super Bowls.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for Jo Dee Messina on June 1st, VOYAGE - CELEBRATING THE MUSIC ON JOURNEY on June 9th, Get The Led Out on June 15th, and Yächtley Crëw on July 25th. More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for Three Dog Night on Saturday, June 29, 2024 go on-sale Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird GA tickets will be available for just $32.50, January 13th - January 19th. Gates open at 11:30 AM and showtime is 1:00 PM. Tickets are available online atClick HereClick Here, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visitClick Here.