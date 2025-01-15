The Town And The City Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Including Couch, Jeffrey Foucault, And More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Town and The City Festival (TACF), Lowell MA's popular multi-day celebration of music and art, has announced the first group of artists confirmed for the 2025 Festival.

The Town and The City Festival will kick-off a day early on Thursday, April 24th with Lady Lamb and Ezra Furman performing on stage at Taffeta, and continues in venues throughout downtown Lowell Friday, April 25th and Saturday, April 26th. Multi-day passes priced at $70 go on sale January 17th at 10am at TheTownandtheCityFestival.

Inspired by the adventurous spirit of Lowell native Jack Kerouac, the Sixth Annual edition of The Town and The City Festival is an homage to the celebrated icon of the Beat Generation, and features an eclectic mix of music, comedy and literary arts.

Admired by audiences and musicians for its focus on local music-makers, TACF will welcome acts from the area such as Couch, Ezra Furman, The Sheila Divine, Heretix, Jake Swamp and The Pine, Twisted Pine, and The Chelsea Curve. Lowell's own Senseless Optimism, The PA's, Scott Pitman and The Deluxe Fiasco, and Dead Vapor are all on the 2025 line-up.

Other performers confirmed for TATC include Lady Lamb, Jeffrey Foucault, Loudon Wainwright III, Maya De Vitry, The Ghouls, Class President, Night Visions, Deni Bonet, The Rocking Horse Music Club, The Freqs, The Peacocks, Paint By Numbers, and John David.

New England acts who are also on the schedule include Hilken Mancini & Melissa Gibbs, Winkler, Lovina Falls, Girl with a Hawk, blindspot, Jennifer Tefft & The Strange, Caesura, Kid Renaissance, Gross Girls, Escape Durgin, Oddie, Stay at Home Dads, Knock Over City, Mold, Roaches, The Big Sun, Ron's Car, Dom the Composer, Julia James, Hazel Adeline, Lekha & Friends, The Dear Abbeys, and Good Karma.

Comedy at Cobblestones returns this year hosted by Frank Santorelli, with Kristin O'Brien, Greg Boggs, Steve Albert, and Katie Coughlin.

Additional acts and programming will be announced in February.

“It's always exciting for me to bring the festival back to my hometown,” said Festival founder Chris Porter. “Lowell is such a great place for this kind of event; it's a very walkable town so venue hopping is very easy to do. Kerouac said ‘The only truth is music,' and the festival gives music lovers a lot of truth to enjoy.”

The Town & The City Festival takes place at more than a dozen venues throughout downtown Lowell, including Taffeta (at Western Ave. Studios), Zorba Music Hall, Warp & Weft, Christ Church United, Stewart Hall at Christ Church United, The Old Court, The Thirsty First , The Worthen Cafe, Smokehouse Tavern, Lala Books, Brew'd Awakening, Cobblestones, Koto, and The Lass Stop.

The Town and the City Festival is produced by Porter Productions and the Jack Kerouac Foundation with support from the Greater Merrimack Valley Convention & Visitors Bureau, Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, and the Lowell Cultural Council.

The Town and the City Festival will take place Thursday, April 24, Friday, April 25 and Saturday, April 26 at venues across Downtown Lowell. Multi-day passes go on sale January 17 for $70 at TheTownandtheCityFestival. Single Day passes and a limited number of individual show tickets will be available in February. More information can be found at TheTownandtheCityFestival.

