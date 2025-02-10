The Steel Wheels, Darrell Scott, And Carbon Leaf Announced At The Spire Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts announced three new shows. Indie folk-rock band The Steel Wheels will play on May 8 and four time Grammy nominated artist Darrell Scott will perform on May 9. Celebrating over 30 years together, the Richmond, Virginia-based band Carbon Leaf will play on May 16. Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, February 15, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org.

Virginia-based band The Steel Wheels has spent two decades crafting their own distinct style of American roots music. Renowned for their heartfelt lyrics, masterful musicianship, and astounding harmonies, they have captivated audiences with their authentic sound and storytelling. The band is also the founder and host of the Red Wing Roots Music Festival, a three-day music festival in the Shenandoah Valley that draws artists and music fans from around the world. Opening for the band is British blues artist Jack Broadbent.

Multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Darrell Scott draws inspiration from everyday moments. After recently touring with Robert Plant and the Zac Brown Band (two years with each), producing albums for Malcolm Holcombe and Guy Clark, and being recognized as “Songwriter of the Year” by both ASCAP and NSAI, he now enjoys spending time in the wilderness of Tennessee. Highly regarded as a performer, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and songwriter, Scott has seen his songs covered by more than 70 artists in various genres. He remains as busy as ever, writing, producing, performing, and fully immersing himself in life.

Carbon Leaf was originally formed as a college cover band in 1992. With over 3,500 enthusiastic live shows, they played a significant role in defining the indie rock scene of the early 2000s, which they eventually outgrew and surpassed. They gained national recognition with their cover of "The Boxer," a song that won the American Music Awards 2002 New Music Award, making Carbon Leaf the first unsigned band to perform live before millions at the AMAs. Their fifteenth studio album, Time is the Playground, was released last fall and serves as both a call to action and an embrace of the moment.

Other upcoming shows at the Spire Center include “The Song is Still Being Written: The Folk Music Portrait Project” LIVE! on February 13, Krisanthi Pappas on February 14, Harry Manx on February 15, Lisa Bastoni on February 20, Montreal Guitar Trio on February 21, and Gabe Stillman on February 28.

Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, February 15, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

