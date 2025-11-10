The School At Jacob’s Pillow Announces Summer 2026 Dance Program Offerings

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The School at Jacob’s Pillow has announced its Summer 2026 dance programs, welcoming an international roster of directors, choreographers, and artist faculty to guide the next generation of dance artists.

Under the leadership of Gerald Casel, the new Carole and Dan Burack Director of The School, the summer season will feature a diverse lineup of programs spanning ballet, contemporary dance, musical theatre, and social practice.

Applications are now open at jacobspillow.org/school. The Priority Deadline is January 26, 2026, with the Regular Deadline on February 23, 2026. After that date, applications will be accepted on a rolling basis.

The School’s 2026 offerings include:

Contemporary Ballet Performance Ensemble (June 14–28), directed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa with choreographer Claudia Schreier and artist faculty Tiit Helimets and Rubén Martín.

Contemporary Performance Ensemble (June 29–July 19), led by choreographer-directors Emilie Leriche, Omar Román de Jesús, and Jermaine Spivey & Spenser Theberge.

Dance as Social Transformation: Kinetic Visioning (July 20–August 2), a new program led by d.Sabela Grimes and Michele Byrd-McPhee, exploring club, street, and social dance as tools for collective imagination and change.

Musical Theatre Performance Ensemble (August 3–23), with choreographer-directors Dominique Kelley, Mayte Natalio, and Luis Salgado.

The Ann & Weston Hicks Choreography Fellowship (August 24–September 3), led by Dianne McIntyre and Risa Steinberg, welcoming the postponed 2025 cohort.

Each intensive program integrates professional training, performance opportunities, and engagement with the renowned Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival. Participants will perform on the Henry J. Leir Stage, attend Festival performances, connect with leading artists, and gain access to career-building seminars and archival resources.

“The School at Jacob’s Pillow serves as a celebration of artistic excellence and exploration, and Summer 2026 will be no exception,” said Gerald Casel. “Our programs reflect the range and vitality of dance today, offering artists an environment to take creative risks, deepen their voices, and build lasting connections.”

The School at Jacob’s Pillow provides housing, daily meals, and an immersive environment on the Pillow’s historic campus, designated a National Historic Landmark and home to America’s longest-running international dance festival, now entering its 94th season.

For more information and to apply, visit jacobspillow.org/school.