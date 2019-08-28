The Rose Art Museum Presents GORDON MATTA-CLARK: ANARCHITECT Opening Sept 21

Best known for his monumental cuts, holes, apertures, and excisions to the facades of derelict homes and historic buildings in New York, New Jersey, Chicago, and abroad, Gordon Matta-Clark's work conveys a potent critique of architecture's role in relation to the capitalist system.

Taking his 1970s series of Bronx "cuts" as a point of departure and entry into his engaged exploration of the city as a field of action, Gordon Matta-Clark: Anarchitect is the artist's first survey to focus on his pioneering social, relational, and activist approach.

The exhibition highlights the political dialogue inherent in Matta-Clark's artistic interventions, from his concern for the extreme plight of the homeless, his interest in direct community engagement, his belief that we should expand our lived experience of a city into its underground and inaccessible spaces, and his commentary on development and socioeconomic stratification.

"This exhibition comes at the perfect moment, a time when the discussion of public and private space and of housing rights are more pertinent than ever.Gordon Matta-Clark: Anarchitect demonstrates the still relevant and socially transformative vision of Matta-Clark, as well as his faith in experimental art-making," says Ruth Estévez, the Rose's Senior Curator-at-Large.

In addition to Matta-Clark's photographs, prints, and drawings, Gordon Matta-Clark: Anarchitect includes immersive film projections of his urban architectural interventions and rarely seen materials from the artist's archive.

"I am thrilled that the Rose can host the first comprehensive exhibition of Gordon Matta-Clark in Boston. Our commitment to art that is transformational and to social justice is manifest in this powerful retrospective," says Rose Director and Chief Curator Luis A. Croquer.





