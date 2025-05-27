The Pike RokFest Returns to Indian Ranch in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Pike RokFest returns to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Saturday, September 6, 2025 as part of the White Claw Summer Concert Series. The day-long festival features tributes to your favorite rock acts. This year’s lineup includes 4NRS Journey with Keith Carmichael (Tribute to Foreigner and Journey), Speedwagon (The REO Experience), Beautiful Losers (Tribute to Bob Seger), Crystal Ship (Tribute to The Doors), and American Badass (Kid Rock Tribute). Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 30th at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com.

4NRS Journey with Keith Carmichael is a unique top national touring act paying tribute to Foreigner and Journey. They connect fans through music, memories, and shared experiences. Join them in honoring these bands' incredible performances and the spirit of classic rock.

Speedwagon: The REO Experience isn’t just another tribute band—it’s an electrifying musical force that captures the soul, energy, and sound of REO Speedwagon’s legendary live performances. Made up of five seasoned professionals, each musician brings decades of experience and unmatched passion to the stage, leaving audiences in awe and craving more.

The Beautiful Losers was put together by Last Laugh vocalist, Devin Cordeiro. "I have always wanted to put together the most authentic Seger show but never had the time. Well I made time for it and as I planned for it all, top on the list was joining together the best musicians that the New England music scene had to offer.” Vocally, musically, sonically and dynamically this band is as good as it gets. With an endless crop of hits to pick from they will no doubt be the BEST Bob Seger tribute band.

Step back in time to the vibrant Sunset Strip in the swinging 1960s with Crystal Ship, the ultimate and definitive tribute to The Doors. Immerse yourself in the music, magic, and intensity of a live Doors concert as this highly acclaimed act takes you on a journey that will transport you straight into the heart of the iconic era. Crystal Ship is dedicated to preserving the legacy of Jim Morrison and The Doors, and they do it with unparalleled authenticity.

American Badass has been exciting Kid Rock fans across New England in clubs, theaters, and many long-running outdoor summer festivals and special biker events. Playing crowd favorites like “Bawitdaba,” “Cowboy,” and “All Summer Long,” American Badass captures all of the elements that go into a sweat-soaked evening with “The Bad Boy from Detroit.”

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater’s Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground.

The season kicks off this weekend with Dirty Deeds - The AC/DC Experience on May 31st and Tesla on June 1st. The Tesla show is sold out. The lineup also includes Get The Led Out on June 6th and August 22nd, Cole Swindell on June 15th, Let’s Sing Taylor on June 22nd, Nash Icon Local CountryFest on June 29th, Little River Band on July 6th, Parmalee on July 12th, The Pike GrungeFest on July 13th, The Pike HairFest on July 19th, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 20th, Yachtley Crew on July 24th, Almost Queen: A tribute to QUEEN on July 26th, Jake Owen and Uncle Kracker on July 27th, Flatland Cavalry on August 2nd, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 3rd, Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime on August 10th, Lee Brice on August 16th, Tyler Hubbard on August 17th, Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners on August 23rd 24th, KC and The Sunshine Band on August 30th, and Face 2 Face - A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel on August 31st.

