The Musicians Of The Springfield Symphony Orchestra Present MOSSO'S VIRTUOSOS, Live In Springfield Symphony Hall in March

The Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, known as MOSSO, return to Springfield Symphony Hall with a live performance, MOSSO'S VIRTUOSOS, on Saturday, March 26, their first performance in Symphony Hall, since October, 2021. Although all of the musicians are members of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, MOSSO is not affiliated with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, Inc. Proceeds from this concert will be used by MOSSO to produce additional concerts, including the ongoing chamber music series at The Westfield Athenaeum, and an additional concert celebrating the music of Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim, at Symphony Hall in June.

MOSSO'S VIRTUOSOS showcases the members of the MOSSO family, and all of the soloists for the program are principal players of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. Trumpeter Thomas Bergeron and Timpanist Martin Kluger will share the conducting duties. The program comprises: Faure's Fantaisie for Flute and Orchestra with Ann Bobo; the first movement of Haydn's Trumpet Concerto with Thomas Bergeron; Concerto for Alto Trombone by Leopold Mozart with Brian Diehl; two movements from Ney Rosauro's Concerto No. 1 for Marimba with Nathan Lassell; the first movement of Mozart's Haffner Symphony; and Stravinsky's Pulcinella Suite, itself a showcase of soloists within the MOSSO chamber orchestra. The evening will be introduced by Patrick Berry, co-host of Mass Appeal on 22 News.

Beth Welty, violinist and MOSSO Chair, said, "The Springfield Symphony Orchestra Inc. hasn't produced nor programmed any concerts in Symphony Hall since March, 2020. The musicians formed MOSSO as a non-profit organization to produce live music to provide employment opportunities for its 70 musicians. When the National Labor Relations Board settlement awarded the musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra $276,000 in January, MOSSO members decided to use that money to produce concerts in Western Massachusetts. Our MOSSO family is investing in the cultural life of our communities." Welty added that the Rosauro piece will be dedicated in memory of Springfield Symphony Orchestra percussionist Warren Myers and his late wife, Marlene, who had been part of the SSO family for decades.

MOSSO thanks The Office of Mayor Domenic Sarno of the City of Springfield, Amanda Spear-Purchase and the staff of Springfield Symphony Hall, Music for Life International, supporting social impact through music (http://music4lifeinternational.org/); Gerry's Music Shop (https://gerrysmusicshop.com/), The Republican/MassLive (https://www.masslive.com/), BusinessWest and Healthcare News (https://businesswest.com/), WWLP-22News & The CW Springfield (https://www.wwlp.com/) Lynn Klock, and other donors.

Tickets for the March 26 performance, general admission, are $20.00. Producers Circle general admission in the center orchestra and center grand tier sections are $30.00. Tickets must be purchased in advance. There will be no door sales. Masks will be required inside Symphony Hall, which is located at 34 Court Street at the corner of Columbus Avenue in downtown Springfield, MA. For details and reservations: www.SpringfieldSymphonyMusicians.com.

Donations can be made online through the MOSSO website: SpringfieldSymphonyMusicians.com or checks can be made out to MOSSO and sent to MOSSO, PO Box 3513, Amherst, MA 01004. All donations made to MOSSO will be used to produce live musical events for the Springfield community.