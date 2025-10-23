The LeeVees Mark 20 Years of Hanukkah Rocks with Concert at True North Ale Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The LeeVees will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Warner Brothers release Hanukkah Rocks with a performance at True North Ale Company in Ipswich, Massachusetts, on December 5, 2025, at 7 p.m.

The concert reunites band members Adam Gardner (Guster), Dave Schneider (The Zambonis), Dan Saks, Shawn Fogel, and Dave Butler (Guster).

Originally released in 2005, Hanukkah Rocks has become a seasonal fixture for listeners seeking contemporary Hanukkah music. NPR’s Bob Boilen previously called the album “the best holiday record of the decade without question.”

“We LeeVees wait all year to get together and play a few special shows,” Schneider said. “The band seriously can’t wait to rock out, spread joy, and share our music. The love Boston has shown for Guster and The LeeVees has always been special — and all I can say is, look out Ipswich.”

The concert will include selections from Hanukkah Rocks as well as new material. A 20th-anniversary vinyl edition of the album will be released later this year, featuring a new song titled “The Penny.”

Formed by Gardner and Schneider in 2005, The LeeVees set out to create original Hanukkah-themed music blending humor and pop-rock sensibility. Over the past two decades, the band has performed with Guster, Barenaked Ladies, and Matisyahu, appeared with The Boston Pops, and been featured at The Kennedy Center. Their music has been heard on Grey’s Anatomy, The Cleveland Show, and in the PBS special A Celebration of Hanukkah.