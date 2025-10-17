The Huntington to Launch 'Huntington Hosts' Initiative

The Huntington will present a robust series of events that activate space in innovative and exciting ways while also uplifting local artists and organizations through The Huntington Hosts initiative. This staff-driven effort soft-launched last season and continues into 2025-2026, expanding community partnerships in Boston and beyond by bringing new groups and experiences into both Huntington venues, the Huntington Theatre and the Calderwood Pavilion.



In fall of 2024, a cross-departmental committee of Huntington staff members passionate about community-building convened to reimagine how Huntington spaces can be activated in fresh ways to develop new audiences, engage new partners, and empower local creators. This group, led by co-chairs Esther Daube-Valois and Jenna Glazier, has gone above and beyond the scope of their typical roles at the Huntington to make this initiative possible.



The Huntington Hosts is a unique endeavor, separate from The Huntington’s acclaimed season led by Artistic Director Loretta Greco, and distinct from The Huntington’s rental pathway for groups seeking to reserve space at Huntington venues. What sets Hosts apart is the staff support and collaborative structure. The Huntington Hosts is a curated incubator experience for organizations or individuals who want to work with and through The Huntington’s staff committee to create successful, one-of-a-kind experiences that bring new audiences together. By nurturing creative experimentation and community-building at the grassroots level, the Hosts initiative bolsters creators and organizations alike through audience development and diverse, locally-grown programming.



Past events have spanned genres - from drag tournaments to comedy showcases to live podcasts - and supported local organizations and artists including Ask Ronna, Boston Lindy Hop, Jolene Cuisine, Kori King, Lulu Levity and Silva, Mizery, MOOISH Productions, Trident Booksellers, and 617 Country.



“Since the first event in winter 2024, The Huntington Hosts has quickly become a very meaningful initiative, and has opened up our venues to many new artists and theatre makers!” shared The Huntington Hosts Committee co-chairs Esther Daube-Valois and Jenna Glazier. “From the first-ever drag performances on a Huntington stage, to queer line dancing and trivia nights, The Huntington Hosts has broadened our community in a wonderful way, and enriched the experiences of those who have attended an event. We are excited for the future of Hosts and hope you discover your new favorite artist or local organization at a Hosts event!”



Upcoming Huntington Hosts events in 2025 include Boston Women’s Market, An Evening with Stephen Russell, Terrible Plays and the Great Boston Rat War, Wicked Trivia, and Big Tom Circus’s Moulin Fool: A Big Tom Cabaret. All of these experiences support local creators, transform Huntington spaces, and cultivate and/or crosspollinate new audiences.



Coming up on Saturday, October 18, The Huntington Hosts Boston Women’s Market at the Huntington Theatre from 11am-4pm. More than 25 talented women artists and makers will transform the theatre stage into a bustling marketplace for a one-of-a-kind marketplace experience—filled with handmade jewelry, art, home décor, self-care products, and more. Come support local makers, soak up the creativity, and enjoy this special day celebrating women entrepreneurs in one of Boston’s most iconic spaces. Vendors at this pop-up include: ALUMI CANDLE, anemoni, AuraBead, Chasing Red Flags, Chic Beat Vintage, Cravn Jewelry, GoodNightGracieShop, IN Good Company Brand, Kona & Birch, LLC, LeXO Ceramics, Love Balungi, Mint-essentials.com, Nicely Gemstone Jewelry, SMUR LLC, Soap Her Girl, Talin Ceramics, Teeny Weeny Things, and Zuvan.



The event is free, but advance registration is encouraged. More information can be found here: huntingtontheatre.org/whats-on/boston-womens-market



Next, on Thursday, October 30 at the Calderwood Pavilion from 7-8pm, The Huntington Hosts renowned MA-based actor Stephen Russell for a conversation reflecting on his illustrious, decades-spanning career in voice, stage, and screen acting, playwrighting, and music. Stephen is well-known for works like Thief, the Fallout video game series, and The Last Hurrah and A Civil War Christmas at The Huntington. The conversation will be moderated by Robin Russell, Stephen’s daughter and beloved Huntington staff member.



Costumes are encouraged! Represent your favorite Stephen Russell character or moment and be entered to win a special prize at the end of the night.



Add-ons including a signed photo and a meet and greet with Stephen following the conversation are available. Tickets available here: huntingtontheatre.org/whats-on/an-evening-with-stephen-russell



Then, on Tuesday, November 4 and Wednesday, November 5, The Huntington Hosts Fork and Shoe Theatre Co-Op’s production of Terrible Plays and the Great Boston Rat War at the Huntington Theatre’s Maso Studio at 7pm.



The Terrible Plays are a series of absurdist micro plays that have been described as “poems written in the medium of stage direction.” The company will perform a selection of Terrible Plays, including some new ones that they will make up on the spot during the show!



The Great Boston Rat War tells the tale of the 100+ year “war on rats” in Boston… from the perspective of the rats! This play invites viewers to rethink who deserves access to public resources, and provides some insights into how the political process has historically worked in Boston.



Tickets are pay-what-you-wish starting at $15 here: huntingtontheatre.org/whats-on/terrible-plays-and-gbrw



On Thursday, November 20, The Huntington Hosts Wicked Trivia with Trident Book Sellers and Café at the Huntington Theatre’s Maso Studio at 7pm. Just in time for the release of the movie Wicked: For Good (coming to theatres November 21), fans are invited to a thrillifying night of trivia about all things Wicked! From the iconic Broadway musical to the blockbuster movies, and even the original The Wizard of Oz, we’ll quiz you on it all. Grab your most wizomaniac pals, create a team of 1-6 people, and get ready to show us what you know! The winning team will score some popular goodies, including tickets to your choice of a Huntington production, a Trident Booksellers gift card, and Huntington merch.



Ticket are $16.50 here: huntingtontheatre.org/whats-on/wicked-trivia



Lastly, on Saturday, November 22, The Huntington Hosts Big Tom Circus’s Moulin Fool: A Big Tom Cabaret at the Huntington Theatre’s Maso Studio at 8pm. Big Tom Circus presents a night of old Broadway glamour brought to you via the drag circus of your dreams. Join us, as well as some of the premier talent in Boston, for a night of dancing, glamour, and drag. Featuring CeCe Knight Jones, Martha Speaks, and Ms. Tom Foolery. Recommended for age 18+. Come in your glamourous best!



Tickets are pay-what-you-wish starting at $12 here: huntingtontheatre.org/whats-on/moulin-fool-a-big-tom-cabaret/