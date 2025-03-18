The Huntington Education Department to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Poetry Out Loud Massachusetts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Huntington Education Department will celebrate the nation’s largest chapter of the Poetry Out Loud National Recitation Contest. The Massachusetts chapter is run locally by The Huntington in partnership with the Mass Cultural Council and nationwide by The Poetry Foundation and National Endowment for the Arts. Poetry Out Loud, now in its 20th anniversary year, held the Massachusetts state finals at the Old South Meeting House this past Sunday, March 16, 2025. Abigail Drumm, a Senior from Agawam High School is the 2025 Poetry Out Loud Massachusetts State Champion and has won an all expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. to compete at Nationals. The 2nd place poet is Ailin Sha who is a Senior from Boston Latin School. The 3rd place poet is Iris Zhao who is a Junior from Mystic Valley Regional Charter School.



Powered by The Huntington on the community level and nurtured at the state-level through Mass Cultural Council (and further bolstered by Governor Maura Healey’s recent executive order creating a poet laureate position in Massachusetts for the first time in the state’s history), Massachusetts continues to shine in its commitment to beautiful language and powerful art.



With over 17,000 students participating in Poetry Out Loud this year, The Huntington Education Department continues to bring theatre and poetry – and the skills and inspiration those arts foster – into young people’s lives. Theatre education and performance opportunities can build prosocial behavior in students, encourage empathy, improve public speaking skills, and develop both creative and critical thinking. By championing theatre and poetry education, The Huntington team is proud to ensure that the next generation not only amplifies its voice but also shapes the cultural and artistic legacy of our time.



“This is such a thrilling season for Poetry Out Loud Massachusetts, we have been anticipating its 20th Anniversary for quite some time now,” says Huntington Director of Education Meg O’Brien. “Over the course of two decades, we’ve seen countless examples of how vital this program is to the students who experience it. The impact and importance of programs like Poetry Out Loud cannot be understated. Students from all walks of life find something to love about this program, whether it’s their poem, the friends they make along the way, or the chance to compete for the title of State Champion and represent their state at Nationals. We are awestruck and very proud to be the largest Poetry Out Loud chapter in the country this year for both number of students and teachers participating. We are also third in the nation for the number of schools participating. I know our program will continue to grow and we are excited to see what POL will bring to Massachusetts in the next five, ten, and twenty years.”



“Massachusetts is a celebrated hub of arts, culture, history, creativity, and innovation,” said Michael J. Bobbitt, Executive Director, Mass Cultural Council. “For two decades, Poetry Out Loud Massachusetts has used language and creativity to inspire young people to tell stories, evoke emotion, and use what they learn as inspiration for new ideas. We are thrilled to honor this partnership and this program in its 20th year.”



One of the most extensive and admired programs in the country, The Huntington Education Department serves more than 30,000 students, teachers, and community organizations each year with student matinees, Huntington Academy, Poetry Out Loud Massachusetts, in-school residency programs, True Colors’ Next Narrative Monologue Competition, and more. Collaborators in this work include Boston Public Schools, Codman Academy Charter Public School, the National Endowment for the Arts, Mass Cultural Council, and many community organizations.





ABOUT POETRY OUT LOUD



Poetry Out Loud is a national recitation contest that celebrates the power of the spoken word and a mastery of public speaking skills while cultivating self-confidence and an appreciation of students’ literary heritage as they take poetry from the page to the stage. Poetry Out Loud has inspired hundreds of thousands of high school students to discover and appreciate both classic and contemporary poetry. Several students who have come up through The Huntington’s education program have gone on to rank in the top nine students in the national competition.



“Poetry Out Loud helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence, and learn about their literary heritage,” says the National Endowment for the Arts and The Poetry Foundation. “By encouraging students to study, memorize, and perform some of the most influential and timeless poems of the English language, you immerse them in powerful expression and provocative ideas.”



Regional semi-finals were held on March 8-10, 2025 in multiple locations across The Commonwealth. Massachusetts State Champions have been top 9 National Finalists in 2008, 2011, 2017, 2018, and 2019.



The 2025 state finalists in Poetry Out Loud Massachusetts are:



Abigail Drumm, Agawam High School

Ailin Sha, Boston Latin School

Mirabel Han, The Commonwealth School

Zara Norris, Dennis Yarmouth Regional High School

Jason Yang, Lexington High School

Noah Eaton, Longmeadow High School

Thomas Conti, Malden High School

Hannah Haseltine, Melrose High School

Iris Zhao, Mystic Valley Regional Charter School

Mia Brillantes, The Newman School

Adriana Mendes, Norwell High School

Madigan Chubb, Plymouth South High School

Katharine Maynard-DaSilva, Rockland High School

Breanna Prindle, Sandwich Middle High School

Rohan Ghatge St. Sebastian's School



The schools and organizations that participated in Poetry Out Loud Massachusetts 2025 are:



Agawam High School, Agawam

Algonquin Regional High School, Northborough

Avon Middle High School, Avon

Barnstable High School, Barnstable

Boston Latin School, Boston

Bourne High School, Bourne

Brookline High School, Brookline

Burlington High School, Burlington

CATS Academy Boston, Braintree

Charlestown High School, Charlestown

Chelsea High School, Chelsea

Codman Academy Charter Public School, Boston

Commonwealth School, The, Boston

Community Through Theater, Boston

Concord Carlisle Regional High School, Concord

Dartmouth High School, Dartmouth

Dennis Yarmouth Regional High School, South Yarmouth

Dexter Southfield School, Brookline

Dracut High School, Dracut

Falmouth High School, Falmouth

Foxborough Regional Charter School, Foxborough

Framingham High School, Framingham

Franklin High School, Franklin

Groton School, Groton

Hampden Charter School of Science, Chicopee

Haverhill High School, Haverhill

Hopkinton Center for the Arts, Hopkinton

Hull High School, Hull

International School of Boston, Cambridge

John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science, Boston

Lexington High School, Lexington

LightHouse Holyoke, Holyoke

Longmeadow High School, Longmeadow

Malden High School, Malden

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, Oak Bluffs

Masconomet Regional High School, Boxford

Melrose High School, Melrose

Meridian Academy, Boston

Methuen High School, Methuen

Milton Academy, Milton

Minnechaug Regional High School, Wilbraham

Montrose School, Medfield

Mystic Valley Regional Charter School, Malden

Nantucket High School, Nantucket

Natick High School, Natick

Needham High School, Needham

New Heights Charter School, Brockton

Newburyport High School, Newburyport

Newman School, The, Boston

NorthShore Youth Spoken Word, Lynn

Norwell High School, Norwell

Plymouth North High School, Plymouth

Plymouth South High School, Plymouth

Rockland High School, Rockland

Roxbury Prep High School, Boston

Salem Academy Charter School, Salem

Sandwich Middle High School, Sandwich

South Hadley High School, South Hadley

South Shore Charter Public School, Norwell

Springfield Central High School, Springfield

St. Sebastian’s School, Needham

Stoneham High School, Stoneham

Tewksbury Memorial High School, Tewksbury

Whitman Hanson Regional High School, Whitman

Wilbraham and Monson Academy, Wilbraham



Comments