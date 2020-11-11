The Guerillas Launch an Underground Virtual Speakeasy

Learn all about the digital offerings!

As the world prepares for further quarantining, Guerilla Opera, in anticipation, developed the Guerilla Underground, an on-demand virtual speakeasy where you can explore the ensemble's latest COVID Experiments, short projects that pack a punch with small casts of your favorite Guerillas and that expand the definition of opera in surprising ways!

Guerilla Underground: Dreamwalker Digital

Friday, November 13 through Sunday December 13, 2020

Admission $10.00 cover charge

https://guerillaopera.org/underground

Experience Guerilla Opera's latest COVID Experiments as part of the Dreamwalker Digital exhibition on-demand and for a limited time only in the Guerilla Underground from Friday, November 13 to Sunday December 13, 2020. A $10.00 cover charge allows you to come back as many times as you want from Friday, November 13 to Sunday December 13, 2020 to experience this evolving exhibition. Just like your favorite TV show, come back each week to see the evolution of the exhibition. Make a night of it viewing Guerilla Opera's newest most radical works with your whole household on your preferred device!

Dreamwalker Digital is a virtual exhibition featuring new works that explore themes of life and transformation! The exhibition features headlining musical works by women composers Kaija Saariaho and Caroline Louise Miller as well as animation three-ways, live projected, graphic overlay, and green screen, all by women animators.

Papillon

A story of flight, freedom and transformation

A folkloric tale of a Cuban refugee danced through the metaphor of an ever-changing butterfly and in shadow.

Papillon is a high quality, multi-camera video of a theatrical performance featuring animation projected live, with live projected animation designed and directed by Deniz Khateri, cellist Stephen Marotto performing Kaija Saariaho's Sept Papillons for solo cello, performed and with original poetry by Aliana de la Guardia, and filmed by Souonovivo Audio and Multimedia Services.

Ofelia's Life Dream

A psychedelic tale of life and death

A woman at a life crossroads faces a difficult decision and hallucinates fantastic dream worlds transforming into mysterious bioluminescent fungi, moths that drink tears of sleeping birds, and giant self-destructing palm trees.

Ofelia's Life Dream is an experimental film written and with music by Caroline Louise Miller, directed by Laine Rettmer, visual effects by Nuozhou Wang, starring by Aliana de la Guardia, and in partnership with HC Media.

Additionally, each week of the exhibit we will release a Bonus Track from Violin Spaces by Garth Knox performed by Lilit Hartunian and with green screen animation and direction by Julia Noulin-Mérat.

Aliana de la Guardia and Brian Church on location at HC Media in Haverhill, MA with filming "Ofelia's Life Dream, a short experimental film by director Laine Rettmer (Photo by Maxx Finn, November 2020). To be featured in the Guerilla Underground as part of Dreamwalker Digital.

Underground Happy Hours

Thursday, November 19, 2020, 7PM EDT

Thursday, December 3, 2020, 7PM EDT

Admission $10.00 cover charge

https://guerillaopera.org/season

Join the Guerillas at the Underground Happy Hours on Thursday, November 19, 2020, 7PM EDT and Thursday, December 3, 2020, 7PM EDT for a meet-and-greet and a sneak peek of the next Bonus Track and works in progress for future Underground exhibitions online via Zoom with a $10.00 cover charge.

Guerilla Opera Agents Provocateurs via Patreon



Guerilla Opera's Agents Provocateurs monthly memberships via Patreon empower and embolden Guerilla artists to be more inspired and create more for you. As a thank you, experience exclusive and early access to online content and events - including the Guerilla Underground, After Parties and Happy Hours - and insider info curated just for you. Become an Agent Provocateur monthly member to access so much!

With tons of accessible digital programming and new shows that artistically conform to live and digital modes of performance the Guerillas are ready, willing and able to bring transformative experiences to Boston and beyond!

