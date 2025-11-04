The Fools Will Play at Samuel Slater's Restaurant This January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Massachusetts based rock band The Fools are coming to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 8:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now.

Sometime around 1975, deep in the Home of the Fried Clam — Ipswich, Massachusetts — a fun-loving bunch of guys known as The Rhythm A’s morphed into a new band: The Fools. And that’s when the madness truly began.

From the start, The Fools’ mission was simple: turn an ordinary night out into the most fun anyone had ever had anywhere. Their shows became legendary for over-the-top antics, wild themes, audience pranks, and sheer joyful chaos — all wrapped around seriously great rock and roll.

In 1979, The Fools hit the airwaves with “Psycho Chicken,” an X-rated parody of Talking Heads’“Psycho Killer.” The single exploded on Boston radio, and the band quickly followed it up with another hit, “It’s a Night for Beautiful Girls.” EMI Records came calling, signing The Fools and sending them out on a national tour with The Knack. The debut album Sold Out soon followed, recorded in Miami and packed with their signature mix of humor and hooks.

The 1980s brought a storybook rise — massive Boston shows, national tours with Van Halen, TV appearances, European tours, and MTV videos. Their follow-up album Heavy Mental cemented their place in rock history. After parting ways with EMI, The Fools regrouped on Cape Cod to record what became their most successful release, World Dance Party. Fueled by radio hits like “World Dance Party,” “Doo Wah Diddy,” “Life Sucks…Then You Die,” and “She Makes Me Feel Big,” the album became an independent blockbuster, selling hundreds of thousands (or maybe millions — depending which Fool you ask).

Since then, The Fools have kept the party going with relentless touring, MTV airplay, and an unshakable fanbase that spans generations. Today, they’re still at it — bringing their trademark spectacle, humor, and heart to every stage they hit.

The Fools have shared the stage with so many bands including The Doobie Brothers, Rush, Jefferson Starship, Blondie, The Knack, Van Halen, Toto, The Plasmatics, The Bangles, Joan Jett, Steppenwolf, The Ramones, Los Lobos, Cheap Trick, Motorhead, Peter Gabriel, The Pointer Sisters, Kate Bush, Billy Squier, Southside Johnny, and countless others.

They’ve also rocked alongside many of Boston’s best, including The J. Geils Band, The Cars, Til Tuesday, The Stompers, The Neighborhoods, Farrenheit, The Del Fuegos, Human Sexual Response, Robin Lane, James Montgomery, The Joe Perry Project, and Private Lightning.

Fifty years later, The Fools remain one of New England’s most beloved — and unpredictable — rock ’n’ roll institutions.