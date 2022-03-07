The Company Theatre to Present SOMETHING ROTTEN!

The Company Theatre has announced its upcoming production of Something Rotten!, a bawdy and irreverent spectacle that captures the follies of two brothers turned playwrights on their quest to outshine their contemporary, William Shakespeare.

Fresh out of ideas on how to accomplish this Herculean feat in the Shakespearian era, writers Nick and Nigel Bottom seek out Nostradamus, but end up consulting his quirky nephew, Thomas. They band together to outwit that Renaissance Rockstar to create the next great thing in theatre: MUSICALS! Hilarity and chaos ensue when they get a few things wrong. With its heart on its ruffled sleeve and sequins in its soul, Something Rotten! is an uproarious dose of side-splitting Broadway fun.

Something Rotten! is directed by award-winning director, and Company Theatre co-founder, Zoe Bradford. The show features musical direction by Steve Bass, choreography by Sally Ashton Forrest, set design by Ryan Barrow, and lighting design by Dean Palmer, Jr.

Donnie Norton, theater director of Weymouth High School, stars as the tap dancing, song singing Nick Bottom. This is a rare opportunity to see this Massachusetts Educational Theater Guild (METG) award-winning director perform on stage.

"Whether you've read the complete works of Shakespeare or merely skimmed the CliffsNotes, seen all the Broadway shows, or just catch the hits, there is something for everyone in Something Rotten!," remarked Bradford. "This journey into the Renaissance world abounds in parodies and pokes fun at the most beloved Broadway musicals. It's pure delight with dueling tap dancers and visually appealing with sets and costumes from the Shakespearean era. "

Something Rotten! opens Friday, March 18, and runs through Sunday, April 3 with evening and matinée performances. General admission tickets are $48 and premium seating tickets are $56. For a complete list of showtimes, to purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.companytheatre.com or call the box office at 781-871-2787.