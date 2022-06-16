The Comedy & Conversation Series Appears At Shakespeare & Company, June 19

Berkshire Mountain Comedy Arts Festival and Shakespeare & Company present an evening of stand-up comedy and sit-down conversation with three-time Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs (MAC) Award-winning comedian Eddie Brill, Sunday, June 19 at 7 p.m. at the Tina Packer Playhouse.

With BMCAF co-founder Kevin Bartini serving as Master of Ceremonies, the first half of the evening will feature Brill and his son Dan Madonia's stand-up comedy in honor of Father's Day, followed by a sit-down conversation between Bartini and Brill highlighting backstage stories, lessons, and advice from a life in the entertainment industry. The event is part of BMCAF's Comedy & Conversation Series.

"Eddie Brill is a legendary presence in the comedy world, who has helped launch the careers of some of the biggest and best comics working today, " said Bartini. "He has maintained a career that spans all the way back to the seventies. and has a Zelig-like presence in the comedy biz."

Tickets for The Comedy & Conversation Series are $40; for more information, visit shakespeare.org or call the Box Office at (413) 637-3353.