The Capitol Steps Return To Cranwell With Their New Production THE LYIN' KINGS

The Capitol Steps, the political musical satire group that has been putting the "mock" in democracy since 1981, returns to the Cranwell Resort in Lenox, MA for the 12th summer with a new show based on their upcoming album, "The Lyin' Kings." Performances run nightly at 8pm (except Tuesdays) at Cranwell's Harvest Barn.

What better time to see the Capitol Steps than now, with the next Presidential election season approaching? The show will include the latest songs about the Democratic primary candidates ("76 Unknowns") and the newest late-night thoughts from President Trump ("Tweet It"). No one knows what 2020 will bring, but whether it's Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Beto O'Rourke, the Capitol Steps can tell you what rhymes with it! Whether you're a Democrat or Republican (or somewhere in-between), if you've ever wanted to see Donald Trump sing a rock song, Bernie Sanders sing a show tune, and Vladimir Putin dance shirtless...this is the show for you!

And since the Capitol Steps mine their laughs from materials ripped from today's and tomorrow's headlines, you never know whether Nancy Pelosi, William Barr, or Kim Jong-un might appear on stage together in a song!

The Capitol Steps' upcoming performance of mostly new material and some old favorites "is cheaper than therapy", says Newport. "No matter who is making the news, we all need a laugh. And as fast as a politician can send a tweet, our writers text a new song or joke. The material comes from both sides of the aisle - sometimes it seems like the politicians are trying to provide us with material!"

The Capitol Steps began in 1981, when a group of Congressional staffers got together to provide entertainment for a holiday office party on Capitol Hill. Since then, they have provided their unique mix of musical and political comedy and satire to audiences coast-to-coast. Each show consists of about 30 songs and skits, with "more costume changes than a Cher concert," as an audience member once remarked The Capitol Steps perform in Washington DC every weekend, tour nationally throughout the year, and have appeared on "The Today Show," "ABC News Nightline," "CBS Evening News" and on specials for NPR.

To preview some of the Capitol Steps materials, visit their website, www.capsteps.com, or find the Capitol Steps on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram (@thecapitolsteps) and Twitter (@capsteps).

Tickets for the Capitol Steps are available at Cranwell.





