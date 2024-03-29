The Boston Theater Company's Road of Rainbows Pride 5K to Return in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Boston Theater Company's fourth annual running of the Road of Rainbows Pride 5K will return on Saturday, June 8 with a 10:00 a.m. start as part of Pride Month. Registration for the race is now open. A blend of arts and athletics, the race is an all-inclusive celebration at Boston Common and will occur before the Parade.

Register HERE.

Gathering participants of all backgrounds, a three-lap run around Boston Common will begin and end with a festival at Brewer Fountain, the event’s new home within Boston Common.



The fourth Road of Rainbows builds momentum on its previous events, when more than 1,800 participants and more than 10,000 spectators celebrated inclusive sport in Boston. The celebration will include hours of pre-race and post-race programming at Brewer Fountain for thousands and is proudly sponsored by Mass General Brigham and Jordans Furniture.



“The Road of Rainbows Pride 5K is an empowering celebration for our community and our residents,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This annual event builds community, celebrates wellness, and creates space for all to be included in the heart of Pride week. I’m grateful for the Boston Theater Company’s leadership and look forward to this important event that brings everyone together.”

Road of Rainbows started in 2021 to help runners of all genders and abilities have fun in an outdoor sporting event that is open to all. The event is a beloved part of Pride that Boston’s residents and visitors look forward to every year.



“We’re so excited to bring back Road of Rainbows for the fourth time,” says David J. Castillo, (He/They), a counselor and co-producer for the event. “As the event grows, we’re still committed towards promoting inclusivity while having fun. It doesn’t matter your gender, sexuality, or fitness level—there’ll always be room for you with us.”



New for this year is the event’s first Grand Marshal, Lilly Rose Valure (She/Her/Hers). Born and raised in Boston, Valure has always had a love for the arts and performing and trained at institutions such as Boston Ballet, Boston Arts Academy, and Boston Conservatory as a performing artist. As a devoted advocate for representation, Valure has spoken on many panels about LGBTQ+ advancement and has made queer films about her life as a trans woman of color in Boston.



Registration options are available for walkers, students, and for those looking to donate to the event. In addition to its registration options, and to help the event be as inclusive as possible, its pay- what-you-can system allows people of all economic backgrounds to participate. Since the event’s inception, more than half of all participants have taken advantage of reduced pricing, and BTC is thankful to its sponsors who've helped to make the event more financially inclusive.



All funds go to produce the Road of Rainbows, which provides free or discount tickets to all, and any money remaining goes to fund Boston Theater Company's The Queer Voices Festival in 2025. Boston Theater Company is a nonprofit organization.

