The Boch Center’s City Spotlights Leadership Program Performs an Original Artistic Showcase Inbox

On Wednesday, August 13, 2025, Boston teens from across the city will take the stage at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre for an original artistic showcase, the final performance concluding the Boch Center’s 2025 City Spotlights Leadership Program, a paid employment program designed to teach leadership skills using the performing arts.

The final showcase performance is titled “A Place to Dream.” This summer the Teen Leaders are examining the complexities of immigration and advocating for protections, support, and respect of all immigrants. Teen Leaders are exploring the effects of xenophobia while dismantling historically harmful stereotypes, with a goal of honoring the history of immigration in our country and uplifting our collective humanity.

In this performance, the City Spotlight Teen Leaders will highlight the major themes of this year’s program with original songs, choreography and poetry which they have been working on throughout the summer. These creative young adults represent 12 Boston neighborhoods and 21 different Boston-area schools.

The City Spotlights Leadership Program Final Showcase starts at 5:30PM ET and is free and open to the public. RSVP’s are now open to attend the event.

WHAT: City Spotlights Leadership Program Final Showcase

WHEN: Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 5:30PM ET

Doors open at 5:00PM ET

WHERE: Boch Center Shubert Theatre

265 Tremont Street, Boston