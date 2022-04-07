The Boch Center to Present 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE…By Cirque du Soleil

The Boch Center has announced that the acclaimed family holiday theatrical - "'Twas the Night Before..." by Cirque du Soleil - is making its Boston debut at the Boch Center Wang Theatre from November 25 - December 11, 2022. The production will run at the Wang Theatre for 25 performances; tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 12:00PM local time.

"'Twas the Night Before...," Cirque du Soleil's exhilarating spin on the beloved Christmas tale, is about the wonders of sharing and friendship. The production marks Cirque du Soleil's first-ever Christmas show and is a flurry of Christmas cheer - rip-roaring fun with hugely lovable characters that will introduce audiences to the magic of Cirque du Soleil.

The production has enchanted close to 300,000 fans since its 2019 debut in Chicago and New York and has become a new holiday tradition and has created national and local media buzz:

Tickets for "'Twas the Night Before..." at The Boch Center Wang Theatre start at $30 and can be purchased at http://www.bochcenter.org/ and will be available at the Boch Center Box Office, or by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster. Groups of 10 or more may reserve tickets by contacting Boch Center Group Sales at (617) 532-1116 or groups@bochcenter.org.

The Boch Center is committed to the health and safety of our guests, performers and staff. All guests will need to follow venue protocols at the time of the performance. Please note that government mandates and our venue protocols are subject to change, so be sure to continue to check The Boch Center website for the latest information.