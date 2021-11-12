THE WAY HOME: A CENTURY OF FINDING LOVING COMPANIONS FOR SHELTER ANIMALS Documentary Screening Announced

Attend a special screening of "The Way Home: A Century of Finding Loving Companions for Shelter Animals" on Tuesday, November 30 at 7:00pm. Following the movie, visit the Gallery for a dazzling musical performance from Lisa Jason, a multi-faceted singer songwriter from New York with Cape roots, performing with renowned pianist Fred Boyle, drummer Michael Dunford, and bassist Rich Hill.

This documentary celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Animal Rescue League of Boston's commitment to Cape Cod.

A true celebration of the human-animal bond, the documentary showcases stories of animals and the families who adopted them from ARL. From dogs and cats to donkeys and geese, Cape residents share the impact of their companions on their lives and their deep connections to ARL. It is full of tales of unconditional love, growth, and happy memories, and evokes both laughter and tears with beautiful stories woven by Kim Roderiques and brilliantly captured by cinematographer Geoffrey Basset.

Tickets for this event will benefit both ARL and Cotuit Center for the Arts.

ARL would like to thank Away of Cape Cod for sponsoring this event, Cotuit Center for the Arts for hosting, and Rockland Trust Bank for funding the production of the documentary.

Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test results are required to attend. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call 508-428-0669. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.