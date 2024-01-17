THE TRAIL TO OREGON Return Engagement Now Playing at Umbrella Arts Center

Yorick Ensemble's's The Trail to Oregon has returned to the stage for a limited engagement, featuring the entire original company, which garnered a lot of praise, including 5 DASH Award nominations and 16 BroadwayWorld Award nominations.

The irreverent musical - an interactive parody based on the beloved 1971 video game - was originally produced by StarKid Productions and features music and lyrics by Jeff Blim and book by Nick Lang, Matt Lang, Brian Holden, and Jeff Blim.

The Trail to Oregon will be performed at the Umbrella Arts Center (40 Stow St) in Concord, MA through January 20, 2024 and is directed by Yorick Ensemble Founder Josh Telepman and Michael Jay. Tickets are available at yorickensemble.com/tickets.

Set in the 1840s, The Trail to Oregon follows an All-American, dysfunctional family as they set off from Independence, Missouri to head out west in search of a new life in Oregon. Along the way, the clueless pioneers will encounter bandits, ford rivers, and hopefully avoid dysentery as they make their journey down the Trail. It's the greatest family vacation!

Inspired by the popular, retro computer game, "The Oregon Trail," this raucous, raunchy, musical spoof features 6 local Boston performers, 13 songs, multiple possible endings, and a hefty amount of audience participation. With the live audience not only naming all the people in the wagon party, but also choosing which family members they'd like to see die, no two performances of The Trail to Oregon will ever be the same!

CREATIVE TEAM:

Michael Jay & Josh Telepman (Directors), Elias Condakes (Music Director), Sydney T. Grant (Choreographer), Paige DeGirolamo (Stage Manager), and Ben Cantor-Adams (/ASM).

CAST:

Josh Telepman (Father), Katie Iafolla (Mother), Aiden O'Neal (Daughter), Demi DiCarlo (Son), Tom Marsh (Grandpa/Cletus Jones), and Bradley Boutcher (McDoon/Everyone Else).

ABOUT YORICK ENSEMBLE

New to the Greater Boston Theatre Community, the Yorick Ensemble is a young company founded by Josh Telepman in 2019. Yorick is a place for local theatre artists to work on thoughtful pieces that may be too weird for other non-professional theatres, and for young artists to develop their talents from writing to acting, directing, and beyond. Yorick promotes, produces, and provides platforms for early-career artists while reimagining established works, nurturing new artists and the next generation of audience members.

ABOUT STARKID PRODUCTIONS

StarKid Productions is an entertainment Production Company that produces original and parody musical comedies, albums, and merchandise. It was founded in 2009, after its first show (a Harry Potter parody called "A Very Potter Musical") went viral on YouTube and garnered the creative team international attention, thousands of fans, and millions of views. Since then, the group (headed up by Matt Lang, Nick Lang, and Brian Holden) has produced over 15 theatrical productions, 3 nation-wide concert tours, 2 sketch comedy shows with the Second City, and many more online videos and live events.

For more information, Contact: Josh Telepman: yorickensemble@gmail.com OR Katie Iafolla (Publicity Director): katherine.iafolla@gmail.com |

www.yorickensemble.com