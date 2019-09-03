THE TOWN AND THE CITY FESTIVAL Announces Additional Acts, Times, Venues

The Town and the City Festival has just added a handful of new acts to its extensive lineup for the two-day music and arts festival in Lowell, Massachusetts on Friday, October 18th and Saturday, October 19th, 2019. In addition, Smokehouse Tavern has come onboard to host an evening of music. To keep track of the more than 50 acts at 10 different venues fans will be able to download The Town and the City Festival app. Available for the iPhone and Android, the app will allow fans to view the updated schedule and find information about the performers and the venues.

Sarah Borges & The Broken Singles, Carolina Story, Old Jack, LCK Poets (featuring Steve Edington and Suzanne Beebe from Lowell Celebrates Kerouac), and poet Frank Messina join a schedule that now features more than 50 locally-based and national touring acts. Daily schedules and venue information can be found below.

Named after the novel The Town and the City, the first major work published by Jack Kerouac, the two-day music and arts festival is set to take place in event spaces, bars, cafes, and galleries throughout downtown Lowell. Designed as a walkable festival, one ticket will provide access to dozens of shows across downtown Lowell.

The Smokehouse Tavern on Middle Street is the latest 21+ venue to join the 2019 festival. The Luna Theater, Christ Church United, Gallery Z, Donahue Family Academic Arts Center (at Middlesex Community College,) UTEC, and the Parker Gallery at the Whistler House Museum of Art will host all ages performances. Other participating venues include Warp & Weft, Zorba Music Hall, The Old Court, and The Worthen House Cafe, which will host 21+ admitted shows.

The Town and The City Festival lineup is as follows:

SET TIMES AND APPEARANCE ORDER SUBJECT TO CHANGE

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18th

Christ Church United

6:30pm Doors

7:15 Dori Freeman

8:15 Jeffrey Foucault

9:30 Ryan Montbleau

Zorba Music Hall

8:00pm Doors

8:45 Carolina Story

9:30 Julie Rhodes

10:30 Bob Schneider

The Worthen Café

8:30pm Doors

9:00 Babydriver

9:45 The Only Humans

10:30 Mint Green

11:30 Powerslut

Warp & Weft

9:00pm Doors

9:30 Frank Morey Band

10:30 The Mallett Brothers Band

Gallery Z

6:30pm Doors

7:00 Eddy Dyer

8:00 TBD

9:00 Chris Brokaw & Thalia Zedek

UTEC

7:00pm Doors

7:30 Jazzmyn Red

8:15 Hech Rhymes

9:00 Avanti Nagral

9:45 Genie Santiago

10:30 Dutch ReBelle

Smokehouse Tavern

7:00pm Doors

7:30pm Lily Black

8:15pm Circus Trees

9:00pm The Only Things

9:45pm Fairgrounds

The Old Court

8:00pm Doors

8:30 Magen Tracy & The Missed Connections

9:30 Marcela Cruz

10:30 Eddie Japan

11:30 Party Bois

The Luna Theater

7:00pm Doors

7:30 LCK Poets (Steve Edington & Suzanne Beebe)

8:10 Frank Messina (poet)

9:00 Tucker Antell Group

10:10 The Luna Collective with Mark Zaleski

Academic Arts Center

6:30pm Doors

7:00 Lonely Leesa & The Lost Cowboys

8:00 Bradley Copper Kettle & Friends

9:00 Michaela Anne

10:00 Pernice Brothers

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19th

Christ Church United

7:00pm Doors

7:30 Twisted Pine

8:30 Honeysuckle

9:30 Darlingside

Zorba Music Hall

8:00pm Doors

9:00 And The Kids

10:15 Buffalo Tom

Warp & Weft

9:00pm Doors

9:30 Squires of Soul

10:30 Kat Wright

Gallery Z

7:00pm Doors

7:30 Grace Givertz

8:30 Cold Chocolate

9:30 Muddy Ruckus

The Old Court

7:30pm Doors

8:15 The Rationales

9:15 New Aura

10:15 Sons Lunaris

11:15 Corner Soul

The Worthen Café

8:00pm Doors

8:30 Arty Slang

9:30 The Burning Hell

10:30 Floor Hockey

11:30 Lady Pills

Academic Arts Center

7:00pm Doors

7:30 The Old Rochelle

8:15 Old Jack

9:00 Jonah Tolchin

10:00 Sarah Borges & The Broken Singles

Parker Gallery at the Whistler House Museum of Art

6:30pm Doors

7:00 Ariel Strasser

8:00 Carissa Johnson

9:00 Brooke Annibale

The Town and The City Festival is produced by Porter Productions in association with the Greater Merrimack Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau and Lowell Cultural Council.

Single day passes are $42, weekend passes are $55 in advance and $60 once the festival begins at www.thetownandthecityfestival.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You