THE SUITCASE JUNKET Returns To The Spire Center With New Music Ahead Of First Album In Five Years

The Suitcase Junket will return to The Spire Center in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Saturday, January 24, presenting new music as he prepares to record his first album in five years. The upcoming project will mark his first new release since The End Is New, issued in 2021 on Renew Records / BMG.

The Suitcase Junket is the touring project of Matt Lorenz, whose work has developed in the tension between the grand and the solitary—expansive in sound, imagery, and staging, yet rooted in thrift, self-reliance, and a one-man performance ethos. Lorenz builds his music from an array of handmade instruments and found objects, creating a sonic landscape that feels at once intimate and cinematic.

NPR has described Lorenz as a “master of musical imagination,” and his live performances have drawn comparisons to legends of singular showmanship and invention. While audiences are often captivated by the spectacle of the solo performance, Lorenz has emphasized that the songs themselves remain at the center of his work.

Living and homesteading in western Massachusetts, Lorenz writes music populated with vivid characters and narratives, weaving together voices and textures that evoke everything from mountain throat singing and roadhouse jukeboxes to fractured newsreels of environmental collapse and renewal. His songwriting explores the collision of the personal and the mythic, creating densely imagined worlds through sound.

The Plymouth appearance offers audiences an early look at material Lorenz is developing in the studio this winter, ahead of the forthcoming album.