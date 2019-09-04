THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY Heads to Boston

Dunder Mifflin is opening an office near you! Producers of the sold out, unauthorized Off-Broadway sensation The Office! A Musical Parody today announced the North American tour will play a four-week engagement at Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts, November 5-December 1, 2019. Press night is set for Wednesday, November 6 at 7:30 pm.

The Office! A Musical Parody is written by Bob and Tobly McSmith, directed & choreographed by Donald Garverick, and composed by Assaf Gleizner.

It's a typical morning at Scranton's third largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin. Don't miss this hilarious, unauthorized parody of your favorite TV show, now coming to Boston. Mashable calls the show "the world's most elaborate inside joke, created with a whole lot of love, just for fans."

Writers Bob and Tobly McSmith are ecstatic that "The Office! A Musical Parody is on track to be our most successful New York production in 10 years," says Tobly McSmith. The Office! A Musical Parody is now one of the most successful off-Broadway shows in history. As Michael might say, 'It's been a dream come thru.'"

The cast includes original Off-Broadway cast member Madeline Glenn Thomas as everyone's favorite receptionist, Pam, and former Off-Broadway cast member Emma Brock as Michael.

The Office! A Musical Parody is currently running at the Jerry Orbach Theatre in New York City.

Writers Bob and Tobly McSmith are distinguished gentlemen who met while applying for jobs at the Dippin' Dots in the mall. They did not get the job but went on to create the following masterpieces: FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical, Full! House! The Musical (starring Perez Hilton), Katdashians! The Musical, Showgirls! The Musical and JonBenet! Murder Mystery Theatre. They are hard at work on their next musical: The Passion of the Teletubbies.

The Office! A Musical Parody is produced by Right Angle Entertainment, Right Angle Entertainment which specializes in the production, marketing, management and distribution of live theatrical, digital and concert events. RAE's proud roster includes: The Office! A Musical Parody (New York City and National Tour), FRIENDS! The Musical Parody North American Tour, Love Actually!? The Unauthorized Musical Parody (NYC), One Woman Sex and the City, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (Nashville and National Tour), Heather McMahan: The Farewell Tour, Cat & Nat #MomTruths Tour, Sasha Velour's Smoke & Mirrors Tour, Elvis and Me: An Evening with Priscilla Presley, Family Feud: Celebrity Edition Tour, and The Price is Right LIVE!

The Office! A Musical Parody plays November 5 through December 1 at the Stanford Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts. Performances are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7:30 pm, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm, Sunday evenings at 7:00 pm, with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 pm.

Tickets are $25.00-$89.00, with discounts available for students and seniors. They can be purchased at www.bostontheatrescene.com, at the Boston Center for the Arts box office (539 Tremont St., Boston, MA), or by phone at 617-933-6600.





