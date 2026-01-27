THE LITTLE MERMEN & THE PRINCESS PALS DISNEY SING ALONG is Coming to the Colonial Theatre

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Berkshire Theatre Group is inviting families to turn a winter night into a magical celebration with The Little Mermen & The Princess Pals: Disney Sing Along, coming to The Colonial Theatre on Friday, February 20 at 7pm.

Designed especially for kids, families and Disney fans of all ages, this joyful concert experience transforms the theatre into an interactive sing-along party packed with costumes, dancing and beloved Disney hits. Tickets are affordably priced at $15 for kids (16 and under) and $25 for adults, making it an easy and memorable night out for the whole family.

Recognized worldwide as the #1 Disney tribute band, The Little Mermen bring Disney's most iconic songs to life with a high-energy, rock-infused twist. Featuring Broadway-caliber vocals, dazzling costumes and a cast of princesses, villains and Disney divas, the show spans generations—from Mary Poppins and The Lion King to Frozen and Moana—with nonstop audience participation along the way.

The concert includes two 45-minute sets with an intermission, making it perfectly paced for younger audiences. Families are encouraged to come in costume, sing along and fully immerse themselves in the fun. Whether it's a first concert experience or a shared family tradition, this show promises laughter, music and unforgettable memories.

Parents looking for a winter treat, grandparents planning a special outing or anyone hoping to see kids light up with joy will find plenty to love in this spirited Disney celebration. It's an open invitation to dress up, sing loud and share the magic together.