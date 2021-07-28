THE ELF ON THE SHELF: A Christmas Musical Arrives at Boch Center Wang Theatre in November

This holiday season The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elves return to center stage for the live musical that has captured the hearts of families everywhere. The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical will be in Boston for two shows at the Boch Center Wang Theatre Friday, November 26. Inspired by the beloved box set The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition, this touring stage production is a thrilling spectacle of music and dance that transports audiences to the North Pole to glimpse the magical lives of Santa's Scout Elves.

This toe-tapping tale tells the story of one particularly impressive Scout Elf who must help his new, human family remember the importance of Christmas cheer. Can this tiny elf, along with a host of North Pole pals, make Christmas joyous for his family once again? Featuring an original story and score, dazzling sets and costumes, and heartfelt moments that will bring the family together, this joyous and uplifting celebration will leave audiences captivated by the splendor of the season.

The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical comes to the Boch Center Wang Theatre on Friday, November 26, at 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 30, at 10:00 AM at Ticketmaster and at the Boch Center Box Office or www.bochcenter.org.

The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical is a creative collaboration between The Lumistella Company and Mills Entertainment. The original stage production was developed by Sara Wordsworth (Broadway's In Transit, Disney's Frozen JR., Disney Cruise Line's Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin) as writer and lyricist, Russ Kaplan (Broadway's In Transit, Dear Albert Einstein) as composer, and Sam Scalamoni (Elf the Musical, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Nickelodeon's StoryTime Live) as director.

