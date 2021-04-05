THE DAYS AFTER Selected For Dramatists Guild Footlights Series On Zoom

Provincetown playwright Patrick Riviere will see his One-Act play The Days After presented on Zoom on May 14th at 7PM. The play was selected for the Dramatists Guild Footlights series in the Eastern New England Region.

The Days After had one prior public reading at the WOMR Davis Room in Provincetown in the summer of 2014. The original cast from that reading returns and is comprised of Brian Carlson, Jennifer Kopec and David McGlothlin. Directing this reading is Evan Edwards.

The play introduces us to Suzie, a lesbian rookie police officer who chooses to join a small town force because she has traced her birth mother's roots to the area and has dreamed of being a police officer from when she was eight and a small town cop got her cat out of a tree. Her boss, the Chief of Police, takes her under his wing to acclimate her to the town and the characters there, one of the most influential being a developmentally disabled man who is always being "caught" in other people's gardens. As the relationships with these two men develop, secrets are revealed and family is discovered in the midst of loss.

Patrick's other plays include his full-length play The House of Nunzio which was named a semi-finalist for the Mill Mountain Theatre New Play Competition, the Twenty-Sixth Annual Mildred and Albert Panowski Playwriting Award and the 2016 Road Theatre Summer Playwrights Festival and named a winner of the First Annual Barnstable Comedy Club Playwright Festival in 2020. His full-length play A Flower in Autumn had its World Premiere in Chicago and his ten-minute play I'm a Universalist was selected to be a part of Jen Whiting's Ten Minute Play Workshop. In the fall of 2020 his ten-minute play Remembering When I Used to Remember, about an older gay couple dealing with Alzheimer's was selected for the Almost Adults LGBTQ+ Festival in Santa Fe, New Mexico. They will also be presenting his play For Old Times' Sake in April. He is a member of The Dramatists Guild and a member of The Provincetown Cultural Council.

The purpose of the DG FootlightsTM series is to provide Guild members with an opportunity to gain exposure, to develop their craft, and to obtain credentials. This year, the series is being presented virtually due to Covid. Patrick Gabridge is coordinating as the Dramatists Guild Eastern New England Regional Rep.

For more information about the series visit https://www.dramatistsguild.com/footlights.