THE CRUCIBLE To Be Presented By Cape Rep’s Bold Company

The Bold Company at Cape Rep Theatre will present THE CRUCIBLE March 5–7 at the Cape Rep Indoor Theater. Performances are scheduled for Thursday and Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Now in its fifth year, the Bold Company (BoldCo) is a free educational program for Cape Cod residents age 55 and older interested in learning the craft of acting through rehearsal and performance. The initiative is designed for participants with little to no prior experience.

Written by Arthur Miller, THE CRUCIBLE is set during the 17th-century Salem witch trials and examines themes of hysteria, justice, and societal pressure. The production features more than 20 Cape Cod residents and is directed by Julie Allen Hamilton, who also serves as program director.

The creative team includes Robin McLaughlin (costume design), Susan Nicholson (lighting design), Alison Weller (voice and speech coach), Holly Erin McCarthy (stage management), and Janine Perry (Producing Artistic Director).

Performances will take place at the Cape Rep Indoor Theater on North Side Route 6A in Brewster, Massachusetts.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $10, with $5 tickets available for students under 18. Proceeds support Cape Rep’s Bold Company Initiative. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 508-896-1888 or visit caperep.org.