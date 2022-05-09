THE COLORED MUSEUM: PAST/PRESENT/FUTURE Interactive Experience Announced at Umbrella Arts

Join us an interactive experience of "The Colored Museum: Past/Present/Future" visual arts gallery exhibition at 40 Stow Street on Sunday May 22, between 5-8PM, immediately following the opening Sunday matinee performance of The Colored Museum.

Meet and celebrate the artists exhibiting in this distinctive exhibition, participate in special one-day-only participatory installations, enjoy refreshments and music by a DJ.

Free and open to the public, the exhibition curated by artist-activist cedric Vise1 Douglas echoes, responds to, and challenges themes of the play, produced May 20 - June 5 by The Umbrella's professional stage company, directed by Pascale Florestal. George C. Wolfe's satirical play undermines Black stereotypes over time, and challenges notions of museums and white spectatorship of Black experience, through employing incisive and often hilarious satire.

Inspired by the play and conversations with Florestal, Douglas selected these artists not only on their strengths as artists, scholars and public speakers, but as activists whose combined work represent a call to action for audiences to personally promote social change and dismantling of racism in their communities. The organizing framework creates dialogue among the Past, from slavery, the civil rights and back to Africa movements; the Present demands for personal and political change in the wake of George Floyd; and Afrofuturist projections of race, technology, and Black bodies viewed through positive lenses. The exhibition also features an audience interaction component that allows visitors to leave messages, have conversations in regard to race relations, and reimagine museums and cultural institutions themselves.

Learn more at TheUmbrellaArts.org/TCMPPF