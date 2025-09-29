THE CHER SHOW to be Presented at North Shore Music Theatre This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to turn back time as Bill Hanney's award-winning North Shore Music Theatre concludes the 70th Anniversary Subscription Season by with THE CHER SHOW. The dazzling Tony Award-winning musical will illuminate the stage beginning Tuesday, October 21, 2025 and plays through Sunday, November 2, 2025.

“In past seasons, our audiences have loved seeing the stories of music legends like Elvis Presley, Carole King, and Frankie Valli on stage. That is why I am so excited to be ending and extraordinary season with The Cher Show, a celebration of the larger-than-life icon, Cher,” said NSMT owner and producer Bill Hanney. “Kevin P. Hill returns to bring his signature direction to this all-new production which features a stellar cast led by our three Chers - Broadway's Sara Gettelfinger, Charissa Hogeland, and Madeline Hudelson. I am also exceptionally proud that this production will feature the original Tony Award-winning Broadway costumes designed by the legendary Bob Mackie who helped define Cher's one-of-a-kind style that cemented her in pop culture history with some of the most breath taking and unforgettable fashions ever seen on stage, screen, and on the red carpet.”

Stars come and go .. but Cher is forever! THE CHER SHOW is the extravagant Broadway musical that celebrates superstar Cher - the Grammy©, Oscar©, and Emmy© winner and New York Times best-selling author whose career has spanned seven decades. THE CHER SHOW features three powerhouse performers embodying Cher at the different stages of her life and enough Tony© Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a rhinestone shortage in New York City! This biographical musical, written by Tony© Award-winning writer Rick Elice (creator of “Jersey Boys”) includes 35 of Cher's biggest hits, including “Believe,” “I Got You Babe,” “Turn Back Time,” and “Strong Enough.” Audiences are sure to be dancing in their seats at the end of the night!

The cast of THE CHER SHOW will be led by Sara Gettelfinger as Star, Charissa Hogeland as Lady, and Madeline Hudelson as Babe. The production also features Frankie Marasa V (Sonny Bono), Angie Schworer as (Georgia Holt/ Lucille Ball), Dan Fenaughty (Bob Mackie/Robert Altman/Frank), and Brenton Cosier (Gregg Allman/John Southall).

Rounding out the 23-member cast will be Hayden Barsamian, Ben Broughton, Ellie Chancellor, Jared Chinnock, Milena Comeau, Grace Crugnale, Chloe Fox, Catherine Garcia, Alyssa Ishihara, Sheila Jones, Tyler Jung, Henry H. Miller, Alfie Parker, Jr., Wyatt Sloane, Andrew Tufano (Rob Camilletti), and Brad Weatherford.

The creative team for THE CHER SHOW includes Elliot Norton Award-Winning director Kevin P. Hill (Director), along with Sara Andreas (Choreographer), Milton Granger (Music Director), Jack Mehler (Scenic & Lighting Design), the legendary Bob Mackie (Costume Design), Alex Berg (Sound Design), Rebecca Glick (Costume Coordinator), Rachel Padula-Shuflet (Wig and Hair Design), Brian M. Robillard (Production Stage Manager), Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager), Maria Papadopoulos (Assistant Stage Manager) and Robert L. Rucinski (Assistant Music Director).

THE CHER SHOW is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer / Casting Director). THE CHER SHOW is presented through special arrangement with Broadway Licensing.

Tickets for THE CHER SHOW are $75 - $95. Performances are October 21 - November 2, 2025, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. Group discounts are available for purchases of 10 or more tickets. Kids 4 - 18 save 50% at all performances. $25 Student Rush tickets are available. For tickets and information call 978-232-7200, visit www.nsmt.org, or visit the box office in person at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

The 2025 season will conclude with the annual production of A Christmas Carol (December 4 – 21) once again starring David Coffee as Ebenezer Scrooge and featuring Cheryl McMahon as Mrs. Diber, both marking their 31st appearance in the show.