THE BOSTON ARTS FESTIVAL Returns September 9th and 10th; Applications for Artists and Musicians Now Open

The Boston Arts Festival is back for its twentieth year. First hosted in 2003, the festival gives a platform to local artists and musicians at one of the biggest events of the summer. There are still plenty of spaces available for creative types from around the city. Interested artists and musicians are encouraged to apply here.

Tens of thousands of visitors can meet artists and craftspeople who are there to share a wide variety of art and high-end craft work, including painting, photography, ceramics, jewelry and sculpture, and much more. The 2023 Boston Arts Festival will take place Saturday, September 9th and Sunday, September 10th at Christopher Columbus Park. Hours for both days are 11am to 6pm. Admission is FREE and takes place rain or shine, is family-friendly, wheelchair and stroller accessible, and open to the public. Blankets, chairs, and picnics are encouraged, and dogs are enthusiastically welcomed.

The Boston Arts Festival is now accepting applications for artists and musicians. All artwork must be handmade. Artists will be juried and accepted based on availability in their medium. All media categories will be limited to ensure a balanced event. Interested artists can apply here.

Any Boston-based musician with past live performance experience is encouraged to apply. Bands that have an established following in the greater Boston area will be given priority. Preference will be given to musicians living and working within the 495 loop. Interested musicians can apply here.

All artists are Boston-area creatives and are chosen to showcase the diversity of Boston's art scene. The festival is also used as a way to promote the Open Studios, happening throughout the fall in each of Boston's neighborhoods.

Christopher Columbus Park is conveniently located on Boston's waterfront between Faneuil Hall Marketplace and Boston's historic North End. Organizers encourage festival attendees to take public transportation to the event. The Park is easily accessed via the MBTA Blue Line to Aquarium stop, the Green Line to the Government Center and Haymarket stops, or the Orange Line also to Haymarket stop.

For more information, please visit https://thebostonartsfestival.com/

The Boston Arts Festival will take place from 11 AM-6 PM, September 9 and 10 at Christopher Columbus Park. The event is free.