Students Can Make Movies Like The Pros With FC Academy This Summer

Filmmakers Collaborative announced its annual summer filmmaking program for students. FC Academy provides classes in filmmaking and stop-motion animation for middle and high school students, taking them through the entire filmmaking process and ending the week having produced their own short film. FC Academy will offer nearly forty sessions throughout the summer which will include in-person and online classes. Registration is now open at filmmakerscollab.org.

Through these weeklong in-person programs, students will learn the basics of animation, scriptwriting, storyboard sketching, character development, improvisation, and camera skills. They will write, shoot, and edit a film in a genre of their choosing. Classes in both filmmaking and stop motion animation are taught using an editing software such as Adobe Premiere Pro and Stop Motion Studio. Students who participate in the Stop-Motion Animation classes will need to bring their own smart device with a camera and access to the free app Stop-Motion Studio. In-person classes will be practicing social distancing whenever possible and all participants will be required to wear a mask at all times.

In addition to the in-person classes, FC Academy is offering online sessions in both genres, which will allow kids to bring their creativity to life all from the comfort of their own homes. Students will need access to a videocamera/smartphone and basic editing software such as iMovie and/or the free app Stop Motion Studio to participate. Classes will be over Zoom and all final projects will be eligible for submission into the 2021 Boston International Kids Film Festival.

"We are excited to be bringing in-person classes back with nearly 40 sessions this summer." said Laura Azevedo, Executive Director of Filmmakers Collaborative. "Our classes are constantly improving and expanding, which means we can create more opportunities for kids to learn about the various aspects of filmmaking. Many students come in with little to no film editing experience and finish the week having created a short film of their own. These kids are incredibly creative and talented, and we can't wait to see what they will come up with this summer."

The FC Academy and Boston International Kids Film Festival are projects of Filmmakers Collaborative (FC), a non-profit organization that encourages and supports the making of great films and media projects by people of all ages and experience levels. FC offers grants management, mentoring and workshops to a diverse and national community that includes award-winning PBS documentarians, first-time producers and directors, and young people just discovering the power and potential of visual media. For more information, please go to: www.filmmakerscollab.org.

The 2021 FC Academy Summer Schedule is as follows:

June Classes Filmmaking - Lynnfield Daily 6/28 - 7/2 (9AM-3PM) Register Filmmaking - Beverly Daily 6/28 - 7/2 (9AM-3PM) Register Filmmaking - Medford Daily 6/28 - 7/2 (9AM-3PM) Register Filmmaking - Online Daily 6/28 - 7/2 (9AM-11:30AM) Register Stop-Motion - Online Daily 6/28 - 7/2 (9AM-11:30AM) Register July Classes Stop-Motion - Beverly Daily 7/6 - 7/9 (9AM-12PM) Register Filmmaking - Lynnfield Daily 7/12 - 7/16 (9AM-3PM) Register Filmmaking - Weston Daily 7/12 - 7/16 (9AM-3PM) Register Stop-Motion- Wakefield Daily 7/12 - 7/16 (1PM -4PM) Register Filmmaking - Online Daily 7/12 - 7/16 (9AM-11:30AM) Register Stop-Motion- Online Daily 7/12 - 7/16 (9AM-11:30AM) Register Filmmaking - Lynnfield Daily 7/19 - 7/23 (9AM-3PM) Register Filmmaking - Dennis Daily 7/19 - 7/23 (9AM-3PM) Register Filmmaking - Online Daily 7/19 - 7/23 (9AM-11:30AM) Register Stop-Motion- Online Daily 7/19 - 7/23 (9AM-11:30AM) Register Filmmaking - Lexington Daily 7/26 - 7/30 (9AM-3PM) Register Filmmaking - Melrose Daily 7/26 - 7/30 (9AM-3PM) Register Stop-Motion- Wakefield Daily 7/26 - 7/30 (1PM-4PM) Register Filmmaking - Online Daily 7/26 - 7/30 (9AM-11:30AM) Register Stop-Motion- Online Daily 7/26 - 7/30 (9AM-11:30AM) Register August Classes Stop-Motion - Lexington Daily 8/2 - 8/6 (9AM-3PM) Register Filmmaking - Amesbury Daily 8/2 - 8/6 (9AM-3PM) Register Filmmaking - Melrose Daily 8/2 - 8/6 (9AM-3PM) Register Filmmaking - Online Daily 8/2 - 8/6 (9AM-11:30AM) Register Stop-Motion- Online Daily 8/2 - 8/6 (9AM-11:30AM) Register Filmmaking - Amesbury Daily 8/9 - 8/13 (9AM-3PM) Register Filmmaking - Woburn Daily 8/9 - 8/13 (9AM-3PM) Register Filmmaking - Online Daily 8/9 - 8/13 (9AM-11:30AM) Register Stop-Motion- Online Daily 8/9 - 8/13 (9AM-11:30AM) Register Filmmaking - Andover Daily 8/16 - 8/20 (9AM-3PM) Register Filmmaking - Hingham Daily 8/16 - 8/20 (9AM-3PM) Register Stop-Motion- Woburn Daily 8/16 - 8/20 (9AM-3PM) Register Filmmaking - Online Daily 8/16 - 8/20 (9AM-11:30AM) Register Stop-Motion- Online Daily 8/16 - 8/20 (9AM-11:30AM) Register Filmmaking - Andover Daily 8/23 - 8/27 (9AM-3PM) Register Filmmaking - Beverly Daily 8/23 - 8/27 (9AM-3PM) Register Filmmaking - Online Daily 8/23 - 8/27 (9AM-11:30AM) Register Stop-Motion- Online Daily 8/23 - 8/27 (9AM-11:30AM) Register

Registration is now open for all classes.