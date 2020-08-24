Student-Made Films Take Over the Kowloon Drive-In for FC Academy Movie Night

Families will be treated to dozens of films created by students who took part in the FC Academy this summer.

Filmmakers Collaborative is holding a special movie night at the Kowloon Drive-In in Saugus. Families will be treated to dozens of films created by students who took part in the FC Academy this summer. FC Academy provides week-long film classes for middle school students, taking them through the entire filmmaking process, ending the week having produced their own short film. The FC Academy Movie Night is Monday, August 31 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $35 (per car) in advance or $45 at the door and are available at filmmakerscollab.org/events.

This summer, the FC Academy hosted nearly 20 filmmaking classes in six different towns. All of the classes were taught by professional filmmakers, guiding students as they wrote, shot and edited their own short films. This year, students were also able to take part in classes online opening up FC Academy to students all over the world.

"We were really blown away by how engaged our students were even in the remote setting," said Laura Azevedo, Festival Director of the Boston International Kids Film Festival. "In one class we had a teacher working in Italy, one of their students was in South Africa and everyone was able to learn together and create their very own film."

