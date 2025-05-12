Springfield Chamber Players' Quartetto Mosso Returns To Longmeadow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



he Springfield Chamber Players outreach ensemble, Quartetto Mosso returns to The Longmeadow Adult Center for the third consecutive year, with an outdoor performance on Thursday, June 12, at 6PM. (The concert will be moved indoors in case of rain, so advance reservations are required, as space is limited.) Quartetto Mosso features violinists Ronald Gorevic and Beth Welty, violist Delores Thayer, and cellist Yoonhee Ko. Mark G. Auerbach is narrator.

Quartetto Mosso's program for Longmeadow includes: William Grant Still's Danzes de Panama; Florence Price's String Quartet No. 1 in G Major; Astor Piazzola's Tango Ballet, George Gershwin's Lullaby, and Stephen Sondheim's Suites from A Little Night Music and Sweeney Todd (arranged by Max Mueller). The performance is sponsored by Peoples Bank.

Quartetto Mosso is the Springfield Chamber Players' education and outreach quartet, which had its premiere last year in the Berkshires, and has since performed in Springfield, Amherst, Westfield, and Longmeadow.

THE PLAYERS

Mark G. Auerbach is host/anchor of ArtsBeat, Survivor Stories, and On The Mark on Westfield Community Programming and 89.5fm/WSKB, and an ArtsBeat contributor to Westfield News/MassLive, and Berkshire On Stage. Before becoming a PR consultant and reporter, he studied theatre at Northfield Mount Hermon, American University and Yale. His performance credits include: Oliver, Little Mary Sunshine, The Pirates of Penzance, Fiddler on The Roof, La Perichole, Wonderful Town, and Goat Song…a long time ago. Recently, he's been the PR guy for Springfield Chamber Players, where he narrated Peter Schikele's The Boston Wonder. He wrote the Springfield Chamber Players' Broadway With Strings Attached. Mark is a native of Longmeadow.

Ronald Gorevic as a violinist, has played recitals in New York, Cleveland, Chicago, Atlanta, and London, where he gave British premieres of works by Donald Erb and Ned Rorem. Ron is Principal Violist of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. In another life, Mr. Gorevic played several shows on Broadway, including Carousel, Titanic and Swan Lake. https://www.ronaldgorevic.com/

Yoonhee Ko, cellist, holds a Doctor of Musical Arts from Boston University, a Master of Music degree and Artist Diploma from the Yale School of Music, and a Bachelor of Music degree from Ewha Womans University. In 2019, Yoonhee joined the Hartford Symphony and Springfield Symphony Orchestra. She is currently a faculty member of the Community Music School of Springfield and serves as string program coordinator for the Sonido Musica Program.

Delores (Loree) Thayer, violist, is a member of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. She plays regularly with the Hartford Symphony and at other venues throughout the New England area, and has served on the viola faculty at Amherst College. Her performances have taken her to the summer music festivals in Spain; Spoleto, Italy; Tanglewood; and the Yale Norfolk Music Festival. Delores is a graduate of the University of Michigan and Yale Graduate School of Music. She has performed at Alice Tully Hall, Kennedy center, and in numerous premieres and recordings. Loree lives in Longmeadow.

Beth Welty received her Bachelor and Master's degrees in violin performance from Indiana University. She has performed with numerous groups in the Boston area, including the Boston Classical Orchestra, the Handel and Haydn Society, and the Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra. She has performed abroad with various organizations, touring Italy with the Chorus of Westerly and South Africa with the London Chamber Players. Beth is the assistant principal second violinist with the Springfield (MA) Symphony Orchestra, and has served as concertmaster of the Nashua Chamber Orchestra since 2005

The Longmeadow Adult Center will host a Strawberry Festival before the performance (sponsored by East Village).Tickets are free, but advance reservations are required by calling 413-565-4150, Option 1. (In case of rain, only a limited number of people can be accommodated indoors) People can bring lawn chairs or blankets. Picnics are permitted.

Comments