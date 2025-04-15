Spotlight: THE PROM at Tilden Arts Center

Get ready for a night of laughter, love, and fabulous fun with the award-winning

musical, The Prom! From the brilliant minds behind Elf: The Musical, this heartwarming Broadway hit takes the stage at the Tilden Arts Center on Cape Cod!



Four eccentric Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage. So when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know it’s time to put a spotlight on the issue — and themselves. The town’s parents want to keep the high school dance on the straight and narrow, but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny.



April 10-26, 2025

Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 7:30 PM

Saturday Matinees: 2:00 PM

Tilden Arts Center



