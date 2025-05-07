Spotlight: FOUNDING F%!#ERS at Greater Boston Stage Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



By Conor Casey Directed by Weylin Symes World Premiere â€“ Don Fulton New Works Project An irreverent romp through the American Revolution, this brand-new play offers a hilariously absurd take on Vermontâ€™s own Ethan Allen and his encounters with the infamous turncoat Benedict Arnold.

Experience the funniest history lesson ever as these two iconic figures clash and bumble their way through the Revolutionary War, blending historical fact with outrageous comedy.

Comments