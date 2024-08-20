Spotlight: AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at Reagle Music Theatre

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at Reagle Music Theatre

An American in Paris: Romance Awaits at Reagle Music Theatre

By: Aug. 20, 2024
Inspired by the classic Gene Kelly film, this romantic story centers around a young American soldier and a beautiful French girl in an indomitable European city. An American in Paris follows the journey of these two young artists as they explore the joys and hardships of creating art and falling in love.

Set to the immortal score of George and Ira Gershwin, the show features breathtaking musical dance sequences and hit songs including "I Got Rhythm," "S' Wonderful," and "They Can't Take That Away from Me."




