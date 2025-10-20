Spire Center to Present Chicago Total Access, A Tribute To Barbra Streisand, And Chelsea Berry In 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Spire Center for Performing Arts has announced three new shows for early 2026. New England’s premier tribute band Chicago Total Access will perform on January 17, Songbird: The Singular Tribute to Barbra Streisand takes the stage on February 14, and Maine-based indie singer-songwriter Chelsea Berry will perform on February 19.

Chicago Total Access – January 17

A high-energy, explosive show band, Chicago Total Access recreates the timeless sound and spirit of the legendary rock group Chicago. Spanning more than 45 years of hits, their performances celebrate one of America’s most influential horn-driven rock bands, faithfully capturing the power and precision of Chicago’s original recordings.

Songbird: The Singular Tribute to Barbra Streisand – February 14

Songbird: The Singular Tribute to Barbra Streisand stars powerhouse vocalist Karine Hannah, known for her top 10 Billboard singles “Burning Up” and “Victory.” Hannah has performed at The Paramount, Tilles Center, Joe’s Pub, 54 Below, and City Winery, earning acclaim for her dynamic range and commanding stage presence. Her heartfelt tribute to Streisand blends humor, warmth, and soaring vocals in an evening that celebrates one of the greatest voices in popular music.

Chelsea Berry – February 19

Maine-based singer-songwriter Chelsea Berry brings her powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence to the Spire for a one-night-only concert. Over a 25-year career and twelve original albums, Berry has toured coast to coast, recorded in major music hubs including Boston, Nashville, and New York, and shared the stage with Livingston Taylor, Mavis Staples, and Chris Isaak. Her 2025 EP CB/DB pays tribute to a close friend and longtime collaborator, showcasing her distinctive blend of emotional depth and musical artistry.

The Spire Center for Performing Arts is located at 25½ Court Street in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The venue is handicap accessible, with public parking available streetside and in nearby lots.