Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth Announces Shows with Michael Sweet Band November 24 and Enter the Haggis on December 29

Singer-songwriter Michael Sweet is founding member and frontman of Christian rock band Stryper - one of the pioneering rock bands of the late 80's.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

POPULAR

CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced! Photo 1 CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!
Interview: Zoe Bradford tells the tale of Joan of Arc in BORN TO DO THIS: THE JOAN OF ARC Photo 2 Interview: Zoe Bradford tells the tale of Joan of Arc in BORN TO DO THIS: THE JOAN OF ARC ROCK OPERA at The Company Theatre
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 3 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 4 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour

Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth Announces Shows with Michael Sweet Band November 24 and Enter the Haggis on December 29

The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts announced that the Michael Sweet Band will perform on Friday, November 24 and Toronto's Enter the Haggis will be there on Friday, December 29.  Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, August 5, at 6 AM, at Click Here

 

Singer-songwriter Michael Sweet is founding member and frontman of Christian rock band Stryper - one of the pioneering rock bands of the late 80's. A trailblazing group of the MTV generation, Stryper had a stable of Billboard Top 40-charting singles like “Calling on You,” “Honestly” and “Always There for You, ” and filled arenas all over the world. Sweet has since taken stock in a thriving solo career.  With a catalog of work, he has sold over eight million albums with Stryper, and been a guitarist for Boston.

VIP Packages are available, including premium seating in the first two rows and exclusive access to a Meet and Greet prior to the show in the Spire Center VIP lounge.

Praised by The Boston Globe, The Washington Post and Canada's Globe and Mail, Enter the Haggis' songs offer singalong melodies and deep, meaningful lyrics which tell the stories of everyday hard working people, often faced with seemingly insurmountable challenges. The band for the better part of two decades has combined bagpipes and fiddles with a rock rhythm section to create a distinctively eclectic sound. 

Signature songs like “One Last Drink”, “Gasoline”, “Down With The Ship” and “Lancaster Gate” have had millions of plays on social media and streaming sites, have appeared in Hollywood movies, and have been performed and recorded by artists around the world. 

Enter The Haggis is currently on tour in support of its most recent album, The Archer's Parade.

The Spire Center hosts Michael Sweet on Friday, November 24 at 7:30 PM, and Enter the Haggis on Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM. The Spire Center is located at 25 1/2 Court St. Plymouth, MA 02360. Tickets are on sale Saturday, August 5, and more information can be found at Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Video: First Look at A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage Photo
Video: First Look at A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage

Barrington Stage Company presents William Finn's 1998 musical A New Brain, opening Sunday, August 20, 2023 and playing through September 10, 2023 on BSC's Boyd-Quinson Stage (30 Union Street). Check out a first look here!

2
Allison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves Bring Their Talents to the Passim Stage Photo
Allison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves Bring Their Talents to the Passim Stage

 Singer/Songwriters Allison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves bring their powerful sophomore album, “Hurricane Clarice,” to the Passim stage on September 14. Produced by indie folk visionary Phil Cook, the duo’s energetic album features nine pieces, including two epic medleys (carefully selected from their archival deep dives) as well as a few transcendent instrumental originals.

3
South Indian Trio Unfretted Make Their Club Passim Debut Photo
South Indian Trio Unfretted Make Their Club Passim Debut

The trio Unfretted is on their first ever U.S tour and will perform live at Club Passim located in Cambridge, Massachusetts on August 16. Using modern techniques with South Indian string instruments, the group introduces audiences to the complex rhythms and melodies of classical Indian Carnatic music.

4
Jerry Seinfeld Comes to the Boch Center in October Photo
Jerry Seinfeld Comes to the Boch Center in October

The Wang Theatre and JS Touring have announced that America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will perform two shows on the Boch Center Wang Theatre stage on October 7, 2023. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage Video Video: First Look at A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet Video
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet
Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever Video
Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's The Little Mermaid
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (7/28-8/06)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BORN TO DO THIS: The Joan of Arc Rock Opera
The Company Theatre (7/28-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# AMERICAN IDIOT
Academy Playhouse (7/27-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE!
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (3/10-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/01-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Engelbert Humperdinck: All About Love Tour
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/27-9/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Macbeth
Parkman Bandstand (7/19-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Love, Loss and What I Wore
Hub Theatre Company of Boston (7/22-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
The Company Theatre (11/24-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Theatre Workshop of Nantucket (7/06-8/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You