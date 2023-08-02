Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth Announces Shows with Michael Sweet Band November 24 and Enter the Haggis on December 29

The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts announced that the Michael Sweet Band will perform on Friday, November 24 and Toronto's Enter the Haggis will be there on Friday, December 29. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, August 5, at 6 AM, at Click Here.

Singer-songwriter Michael Sweet is founding member and frontman of Christian rock band Stryper - one of the pioneering rock bands of the late 80's. A trailblazing group of the MTV generation, Stryper had a stable of Billboard Top 40-charting singles like “Calling on You,” “Honestly” and “Always There for You, ” and filled arenas all over the world. Sweet has since taken stock in a thriving solo career. With a catalog of work, he has sold over eight million albums with Stryper, and been a guitarist for Boston.

VIP Packages are available, including premium seating in the first two rows and exclusive access to a Meet and Greet prior to the show in the Spire Center VIP lounge.

Praised by The Boston Globe, The Washington Post and Canada's Globe and Mail, Enter the Haggis' songs offer singalong melodies and deep, meaningful lyrics which tell the stories of everyday hard working people, often faced with seemingly insurmountable challenges. The band for the better part of two decades has combined bagpipes and fiddles with a rock rhythm section to create a distinctively eclectic sound.

Signature songs like “One Last Drink”, “Gasoline”, “Down With The Ship” and “Lancaster Gate” have had millions of plays on social media and streaming sites, have appeared in Hollywood movies, and have been performed and recorded by artists around the world.

Enter The Haggis is currently on tour in support of its most recent album, The Archer's Parade.

