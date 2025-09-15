Spire Center Unveils New Shows Featuring Steve Sweeney, Harvest & Rust and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, MA has announced new shows for its upcoming season.

Highlights include powerhouse vocal group Divas With a Twist on December 12, Boston comedy legend Steve Sweeney on December 19, and Neil Young tribute band Harvest & Rust on January 31. In addition, the Sunday Funday Residency with South Shore favorites The Shady Roosters will continue with performances on November 23, December 31, January 11, January 25, February 15, March 8, March 22, April 12, and April 26. Tickets for all shows go on sale Saturday, September 20 at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org.

Featured Performers

Divas With a Twist bring together five powerhouse female vocalists with professional theatre backgrounds and Grammy-nominated musicians for a dynamic evening of music. Their repertoire spans pop, rock, R&B, and hits from the ‘60s through today, performed with tight harmonies and original arrangements.

Steve Sweeney, dubbed “the undisputed King of Boston comedy,” is known for his sharp dialects, colorful character voices, and quintessential Boston humor. With decades of experience in stand-up, film, and television, Sweeney remains a true hometown icon.

Harvest & Rust offer a musical journey through Neil Young’s prolific career, from his solo work to his collaborations with Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Each concert features a unique setlist ranging from acoustic classics like Harvest to the electrified energy of Rust Never Sleeps. The band is led by Garrett Lechowski with Matt Cahill, Andy Gordon, John Kiernan, and Jim Reynolds.

The Shady Roosters, originally performing as Lonesome Jukebox, have been together for more than two decades. Their lively sets mix rockabilly, blues, roots, and old-school country with originals that evoke a ‘50s jukebox feel. Sponsored by IndieFerm Brewing, the Sunday Funday shows take place in the Spire Center lobby, where IndieFerm beers, kombucha, wine, and other beverages will be available.

Venue Information

The Spire Center is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The venue is handicap accessible, with public parking available streetside and in nearby lots.

Tickets

Tickets for these shows go on sale Saturday, September 20 at 6:00 a.m. and may be purchased online at spirecenter.org or by calling (508) 746-4488.